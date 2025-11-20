HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Movies » Sonam Reveals Baby Bump

Sonam Reveals Baby Bump

Source: ANI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
November 20, 2025 14:06 IST

Sonam Kapoor is pregnant!

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared the news along with a series of pictures, revealing her baby bump.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

'Mother,' she captioned the pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam pays a subtle tribute to Princess Diana with her elegant pink look.

The baby will arrive in Spring 2026.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Anand Ahuja comments: 'Baby ma.. also chicccccc mama!'

Sonam's mum Sunita Kapoor adds, 'Looking lovely.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam and Anand wed on May 8, 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Vayu, on August 20, 2022.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Speculation about Sonam's second pregnancy has been rife for a while.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Source: ANI
