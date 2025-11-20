Sonam Reveals Baby Bump

Sonam Kapoor is pregnant!
Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared the news along with a series of pictures, revealing her baby bump.
'Mother,' she captioned the pictures.
<p=>
Sonam pays a subtle tribute to Princess Diana with her elegant pink look.
The baby will arrive in Spring 2026.
Anand Ahuja comments: 'Baby ma.. also chicccccc mama!'
Sonam's mum Sunita Kapoor adds, 'Looking lovely.'
Sonam and Anand wed on May 8, 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Vayu, on August 20, 2022.
Speculation about Sonam's second pregnancy has been rife for a while.
Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff