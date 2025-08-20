HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sonam Kapoor's Son Vayu Turns 3

Sonam Kapoor's Son Vayu Turns 3

August 20, 2025 15:48 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu turns three on August 20, and his doting grandfather Anil Kapoor shares lovely pictures and a heartfelt note on social media.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

'Happy Birthday, Vayu! From the moment you came into our lives, you've filled every heart with joy and love,' AK writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

'Sonam, Anand, Nani, Dadi, Dada, Rhea Masi, Karan, Anki and Harsh -- watching the way you all come together around him fills me with so much pride,' he adds.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

'Vayu is truly blessed to be surrounded by such thoughtful and loving parents and family.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

'The way you care for him is a beautiful reminder of what truly matters in life.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

'Here's to many more years of love, laughter, and precious memories together. Love you all!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam and Anand pause to encourage their son along.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Playtime at the park.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

