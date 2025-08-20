Sonam Kapoor's Son Vayu Turns 3

Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu turns three on August 20, and his doting grandfather Anil Kapoor shares lovely pictures and a heartfelt note on social media.
'Happy Birthday, Vayu! From the moment you came into our lives, you've filled every heart with joy and love,' AK writes.
'Sonam, Anand, Nani, Dadi, Dada, Rhea Masi, Karan, Anki and Harsh -- watching the way you all come together around him fills me with so much pride,' he adds.
'Vayu is truly blessed to be surrounded by such thoughtful and loving parents and family.'
'The way you care for him is a beautiful reminder of what truly matters in life.'
'Here's to many more years of love, laughter, and precious memories together. Love you all!'
Sonam and Anand pause to encourage their son along.
Playtime at the park.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff