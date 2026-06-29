Sonam Kapoor's Super Cute Life Lately

Sonam Kapoor ends her birthday month with a beautiful series of pictures of her 'life lately'. The pictures include cute moments of the actor spending with her sons, Vayu and Rudralokh.
We take a peek into Sonam's life.
Key Points
- A look at Sonam Kapoor's busy mom life lately.
- Sonam spends time with her sons, Vayu and Rudralok.
- From reading bedtime stories to participating in their artwork, Sonam's life is super cute these days.
Sonam Kapoor snuggles with her older son, Vayu.
Indulging in art work.
A rain walk with daddy Anand Ahuja.
Sonam remains grateful for her life.
Mommy's night out with her sister, Rhea Kapoor.
Bed time ritual with Rudralok and Vayu.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff