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Sonam Kapoor's Super Cute Life Lately

By REDIFF MOVIES June 29, 2026 16:37 IST 1 Minute Read
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Sonam Kapoor ends her birthday month with a beautiful series of pictures of her 'life lately'. The pictures include cute moments of the actor spending with her sons, Vayu and Rudralokh.

We take a peek into Sonam's life.

Key Points

  • A look at Sonam Kapoor's busy mom life lately.
  • Sonam spends time with her sons, Vayu and Rudralok.
  • From reading bedtime stories to participating in their artwork, Sonam's life is super cute these days.
 

Sonam Kapoor with her son Vayu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor snuggles with her older son, Vayu.

 

Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

Indulging in art work.

 

Anand Ahuja with his son Vayu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

A rain walk with daddy Anand Ahuja.

 

Sonam offers paryer

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam remains grateful for her life.

 

Sonam with her sister Rhea Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

Mommy's night out with her sister, Rhea Kapoor.

 

Sonam Kapoor with her sons Rudralok and Vayu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

Bed time ritual with Rudralok and Vayu.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Sonam KapoorSuper Cute LifeVayuRudralokAnand Ahuja

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