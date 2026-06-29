Sonam Kapoor's Super Cute Life Lately

Sonam Kapoor ends her birthday month with a beautiful series of pictures of her 'life lately'. The pictures include cute moments of the actor spending with her sons, Vayu and Rudralokh.

We take a peek into Sonam's life.

Key Points A look at Sonam Kapoor's busy mom life lately.

Sonam spends time with her sons, Vayu and Rudralok.

From reading bedtime stories to participating in their artwork, Sonam's life is super cute these days.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor snuggles with her older son, Vayu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

Indulging in art work.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

A rain walk with daddy Anand Ahuja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam remains grateful for her life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

Mommy's night out with her sister, Rhea Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

Bed time ritual with Rudralok and Vayu.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff