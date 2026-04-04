Sonam Kapoor Cradles Her Baby Boy

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja have joyfully welcomed their second son, with Sonam sharing the first heartwarming glimpse of the newborn and expressing profound gratitude to the medical team at the H N Reliance Hospital for their exceptional care.

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor with her newborn son. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Key Points Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, born on March 29, 2026.

Sonam shared the first glimpse of her newborn son on Instagram, posting pictures from the H N Reliance Hospital.

The actor expressed deep gratitude to the medical team, especially her OBGYN Dr Avaan Dadina, for an exceptional experience during both pregnancies.

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are celebrating the arrival of their second child, a baby boy, and the actor has now shared the first glimpse of the newborn with fans.

On Friday, a few days after welcoming her son on March 29, 2026, Sonam took to Instagram to post pictures from the hospital, accompanied by a heartfelt note of gratitude to the hospital team.

In one of the pictures, Sonam is seen resting on a hospital bed, gently cradling her newborn wrapped in a white cloth.

A Glimpse of Gratitude

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor with her newborn son. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Another image shows her enjoying a meal at the hospital. Through her post, Sonam expressed her deep appreciation for the medical team at the H N Reliance Hospital, particularly highlighting her OBGYN, Dr Avaan Dadina, who has guided her through both pregnancies.

'Thank you to HN Reliance Hospital for the most incredible experience as we welcomed our second son into the world. It has truly been exceptional in every way.

'A very special thank you to my OBGYN, Dr Avaan Dadina, who has now guided me through both my pregnancies. There is a sense of trust, calm, and reassurance in her care that is so rare, and I'm endlessly grateful for her support, wisdom, and kindness.'

Praise for Hospital Staff

She further acknowledged the hospital staff for their empathy and professionalism, praising the 'environment created by Nita Aunty, which blends excellence with compassion. Feeling deeply grateful, cared for, and blessed... Grateful for the incredible team who cared for us.'

Family Milestones

Sonam and Anand, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2018, shared the birth announcement on Instagram shortly after their son's arrival. Their first child Vayu was born in 2022. Sonam had revealed her second pregnancy in November 2025, delighting fans with photos showcasing her baby bump.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff