Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Have A Baby Boy

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy, on March 29, 2026.

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at her godh bharai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Ahuja/ Instagram

Key Points Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on March 29, 2026.

The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram with a heartfelt post, signed by Sonam, Anand, and their elder son Vayu.

Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Parineeti Chopra extended their congratulations.

Sonam and Anand, who married in 2018, welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have announced the birth of their second child. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram with a heartfelt post revealing the arrival of a baby boy, marking the expansion of their family to four.

A Heartfelt Announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam and Anand shared a post on Instagram, with the text: 'With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way.

'Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand and Vayu.'

Celebrity Wishes and Family History

The post received a flood of congratulatory comments from fans and fellow celebrities.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, 'Congratulations Sona and Anand,' with a string of heart emoticons.

Parineeti Chopra also wished with 'Congratssss.'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022.

The actress had announced her second pregnancy in November 2025. In February, the couple held their second baby shower, an intimate yet star-studded godh bharai ceremony.

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Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff