Sonam Bajwa: 'If You Only Play It Safe, I Don't Know How Exciting Your Journey Will Be'

Sonam Bajwa shares her candid experience navigating the pressures of fan expectations and the initial scepticism from Bollywood producers regarding her Hindi film debut.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Bajwa

Key Points 'When there are fans, you feel more scared. Because fans expect a lot from you.'

'Even though I have always been very loved, not just in Punjabi films, all across India. But, in the beginning of Hindi films, people had a lot of doubt.'

'What is the life of an actor without taking any risk? If you only play it safe, I don't know how exciting your journey would be.'

'There has to be a perfect combination of gut feeling, your instincts, and also being slightly wise while picking projects.'

As she gears up for the release of her quirky Punjabi comedy-drama Pitt Siyapa, actress Sonam Bajwa has opened up about the pressures of fan expectations, the scepticism she faced when stepping into the Hindi film industry, and the strategic risks that have defined her career choices.

Speaking to ANI, Bajwa acknowledged her established footing in the Punjabi entertainment sector but admitted that a loyal fanbase brings its own set of pressures. "When there are fans, you feel more scared. Because fans expect a lot from you. And they should. Because when they love you so much, their expectations are justified," Bajwa shared, noting that the reality of the business can sometimes clash with those expectations, adding, "But, sometimes, the industry works in a very different way."

Navigating Bollywood's Initial Scepticism

IMAGE: Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri in Housefull 5.

Despite her widespread popularity, Bajwa revealed that entering the Hindi film space came with inherent biases from producers and industry insiders.

"Even though I have always been very loved, not just in Punjabi films, all across India. But, in the beginning of Hindi films, people had a lot of doubt," she explained, adding, "Whether she could speak in Hindi or not. Even then, comparatively, Punjabi is a small industry. And the producers who invest money, they feel, are we doing the right thing?"

Knowing that her first major Hindi release would be the ensemble comedy Housefull, she embraced the challenge despite warnings from her peers.

"I have never done an ensemble cast in my life. I have always seen one hero, one heroine. Or max, one hero, two heroines," she said, adding, "A lot of people called me. 'Why are you doing this film? Why do you want to take such a risk?' But then, what is the life of an actor without taking any risk? If you only play it safe, I don't know how exciting your journey would be."

Trusting Instincts and Strategic Choices

IMAGE: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat.

Relying on her conviction, Bajwa trusted her ability to make an impact regardless of screen time. "Because, by God's grace, I was confident as an actor that even if I got two scenes, I could do it. If I get two songs, then I will do my best," she said, adding, "And I am very thankful to myself that I didn't hear a lot of voices around me. And my gut feeling, my conviction, I heard it."

Looking back on a packed schedule featuring diverse genres and project scales, from solo leads to ensemble casts, Bajwa emphasised the importance of smart decision-making. She pointed out that while a franchise like Housefull 5 guarantees a massive platform, other projects like Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat cater to specific audiences.

"Sometimes you pick up projects because you think that okay, this will give you a larger audience," Bajwa said, adding, "I think there has to be a perfect combination of gut feeling, your instincts, and also being slightly wise, you know, while picking projects."

Future Expectations and Pitt Siyapa

IMAGE: Sonam Bajwa in Pitt Siyapa.

With a successful track record behind her, she recognises that the stakes are only getting higher. "Now, everyone's expectations have increased more. So, I'm really hoping that, whatever I pick now, People will say, 'Wow, this was a good choice'."

On the work front, Bajwa will next be seen in Pitt Siyapa, a Punjabi comedy-drama directed by Rupinder Chahal. The film, slated for release on May 1, 2026, features Bajwa alongside Paramvir Singh Cheema.

The story follows Nimmi, a character played by Bajwa, who launches a unique 'funeral business' that organises virtual last rites for NRIs unable to return home. The narrative blends chaos and comedy as she manages a team of misfits before taking a dramatic turn involving a Dubai-based crime ring, romance, and unexpected heroism.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff