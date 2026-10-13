'Sonali, Tu Khoop Honest Aahe': Madhuri Hugs, Dances on KBC Marathi

It was beautiful to watch two successful actors speak about their career and personal journeys -- the highs and lows -- with such mutual admiration, notes Divya Nair.

IMAGE: Dressed in traditional attire, Sonali Bendre and Madhuri Dixit applauded the spirit of Marathi women who had dared to dream and carve a niche for themselves in their respective fields.

Key Points Madhuri Dixit hosted the eighth season of Kon Honar Crorepati , making her the first lady host of the quiz show.

, making her the first lady host of the quiz show. Sonali Bendre appeared as the first celebrity guest on the show premiered on October 12.

The show airs on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV, Monday to Saturday at 9 pm IST.

The eighth season of Kon Honaar Crorepati, the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, featuring Madhuri Dixit as the host, premiered on October 12.

The show has previously been hosted by actors Sachin Khedekar, Swapnil Joshi and director Nagraj Manjule.

Madhuri Is A Stunning Host

For the first time, a lady artiste is hosting the Marathi quiz show, marking a historic moment in television.

Madhuri was introduced and welcomed to the show in true Bollywood naach-gaana style. Dressed in a lime green silk sari with golden detailing, she looked stunning.

Sonali Bendre appeared as the first guest of the season, accompanied by the cast of her upcoming Marathi film Sohla, which premieres on October 16.

Sonali stepped in for late actor Nana Patekar, who was expected to appear as the first guest on the quiz show.

Though Madhuri appeared a little uptight as the host, it was heartwarming to see Sonali take the initiative to make her feel at ease. Calling Madhuri a 'female superstar', Sonali asked her to share what she admired most about stars like Sridevi and Juhi Chawla.

The two actors spoke candidly about how they eventually gave up academics to pursue their passion for entertainment and how the industry embraced them.

It was beautiful to watch two successful female actors speak about their journeys with such mutual admiration.

Madhuri and Sonali: The Mutual Admiration Club

IMAGE: Sonali Bendre appeared as the first celebrity guest at the premiere of Kon Honar Crorepati.

After Sonali attempted a travel-related question about Ooty, Madhuri shared her experience of shooting the songs of the film Saajan in the Nilgiris.

Most of the questions appeared to have been carefully chosen, with several relating to Sonali's personal or professional life.

When Madhuri applauded Sonali for fighting cancer, the latter explained how the journey had taught her to love herself and embrace life with a positive outlook.

Madhuri took a moment to hug her and said, 'Sonali, tu khoop honest aahe (You're too honest).'

At Sonali's request, Madhuri even performed solo to the iconic song Dhai Shaam Rok Lai from Devdas.

Twenty-four years later, I can say with conviction that no one could perform to this song with the same grace and expressiveness as Madhuri did.

Sonali Bendre Remembers Watching Michael Jackson Live

On the show, Sonali spoke about how her father was shocked to see the amount on her first pay cheque. Madhuri, the youngest of four sisters, casually shared that she knew while growing up that she wasn't her mother's favourite child.

Sonali also reminisced about being in awe of Michael Jackson when he visited India for a concert in October 1996.

Madhuri reminded her that she had worn a nauvari, a traditional nine-yard sari, to the concert.

'My grandmother used to wear a nauvari. I was always fascinated to wear it. It's the most graceful sari,' Sonali said, while adding how watching the pop star perform live changed her perception of him.

'I was so excited to get free passes for the concert. But when I saw him perform, he was so amazing. His energy, stamina...I became a fan,' Sonali told Madhuri.

Sonali To Donate Prize Money To Animal Welfare

Sonali had previously appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan during a Diwali special episode in 2000, alongside her Sarfarosh co-star Aamir Khan. While Sonali won Rs 25 lakh, Aamir took home Rs 50 lakh which the duo donated for a social cause.

During her appearance on Kon Honaar Crorepati, Sonali announced that she would donate the prize money she would win towards Happy Pet Foundation.

Sonali has so far used two of her lifelines -- 50/50 and ChatGPT's Vichaar Saathi.

How much prize money did Sonali win on Kon Honaar Crorepati?

Part two of the episode featuring Sonali on October 13 will reveal how much.