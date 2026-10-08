'I Am Happy For Nana Patekar Because...'

'...He would have hated to be ill or to be hospitalised. He was always so fit, passionate and easy.'

IMAGE: Sonali Kulkarni and Nana Patekar in Dr Prakash Baba Amte: The Real Hero.

Key Points 'He was always so fit, passionate and easy.'

'I am very, very happy for him, more so because now he is going to meet his dear, dear mom.'

'He will meet Baba Amte. He will meet Kishori Amonkar and all the farmers who have committed suicide. He is going to scold all of them.'

Nana Patekar and Sonali Kulkarni worked together in three films Taxi No 9211, Deool and Dr Prakash Baba Amte: The Real Hero. But when Sonali speaks about Nana today, it is not his performances or awards that come up first.

It is a photograph.

A picture of Nana visiting her at home to meet her daughter Kaveri, who was barely two months old.

"He had come by autorickshaw," Sonali tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff, and then shares the story.

'Nana sir Said, 'Main Chalaun Kya Auto?'

The story, like so many of her memories of Nana, is a funny one.

The auto driver did not recognise his famous passenger. Nana Patekar had asked him to wait for half an hour while he went inside to meet Sonali and the baby. It was only when he stepped out that the driver realised who he had been driving.

"The auto driver was trembling after realising it was Nana," Sonali says.

When Nana was leaving, the driver was nervous to start the auto.

"Nana sir said, 'Main chalaun kya auto? Tu itna dara hua lag raha hai'."

Sonali laughs as she remembers Nana, whom she always addressed as 'sir'. After news of his passing broke on the morning of October 8, she shared a beautiful picture of him on social media with a simple caption: 'Sir'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Kulkarni/Instagram

Nana Patekar was her senior in the industry, and their first screen association was Milan Luthria's 2006 film Taxi No 9211, in which he played a taxi driver and Sonali, his wife.

They reunited in Deool, Umesh Kulkarni's National Award-winning Marathi film, and later played Dr Prakash Amte and Dr Mandakini Amte in Director Samruddhi Porey's hit Marathi drama, Dr Prakash Baba Amte: The Real Hero.

It is Deool that gave Sonali a particularly personal memory.

She was pregnant throughout the film's promotions, and when Nana got to know about it, his reaction surprised her.

"He just became so soft and said, 'Why didn't you tell me earlier?'"

He began looking out for her during the promotions. At one point, Sonali, then almost eight-and-a-half months pregnant, went to the film's music launch event with her mother.

Nana looked at her and laughed.

"For the first ever time in my life, I am posing with a heroine who's fully pregnant."

Nana Patekar Valued Fitness

There is no grand farewell in Sonali's words. In fact, she sounds relieved for her friend. Sonali believes Nana would have hated the idea of being on a hospital bed. She fondly remembers him as someone who valued being fit.

"I am just happy for him, because, you know, he would have hated to be ill or to be hospitalised and to recover. He was always so fit, passionate and easy."

She also thinks of the people Nana deeply cared for.

"I am very, very happy for him, more so because now he is going to meet his dear, dear mom. He will meet Baba Amte (whose son Nana portrayed in Dr Prakash Baba Amte: The Real Hero). He will meet Kishori Amonkar and all the farmers who have committed suicide. He is going to scold all of them."

That last line makes you smile because that's one cause Nana felt deeply about, as he has been proactive in helping farmers in the drought-prone regions of Maharashtra through his NGO, Naam Foundation.

IMAGE: Sonali Kulkarni and Nana Patekar in Taxi No 9211.

For Sonali, though, the reality has not quite sunk in.

"I'm still not able to believe that we are talking about Nana sir, not because he has won a Padma Puraskar or so, but because he is not there with us."

She pauses. "Bahut pyaar diya hai Nana sir ne. I will take some time to process this."