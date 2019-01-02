Sonali Bendre's New Year wish will melt you!

Last updated on: January 02, 2019 13:22 IST

'Maybe I can look forward to another blow-dry in 2019!'

Sonali Bendre, who is back from New York after her cancer treatment, turned a year older on January 1.

Her husband Goldie Behl organised a special birthday bash-cum-New Year party.

And the Behls' close friends were there to help them celebrate.

Birthday girl Sonali Bendre.

Hrithik Roshan, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl and Kunal Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Goldie Behl/Instagram

Goldie shared a beautiful message for his even more beautiful wife on her birthday.

'Happy birthday Sonali They say your partner needs to be your best friend, your sounding board, your mirror, your strength, your inspiration. You have been all that and more to me. 2018 was a tough year on you but I am so proud of the dignity and courage with which you handled it. Not only did you help me find my own strength, but you imparted that to every soul who followed your life closely. It is never easy to be at the receiving end and yet be so positive and spread so much love. Thank you for being the person you are. On your special day, I wish you all things wonderful, all things love, all things that bring a cheer to you through the year. So #SwitchOnTheSunshine like you always do and make this year count #OneDayAtATime.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Goldie Behl/Instagram

And here's Goldie's heartfelt New Year message.

'As we get all set to ring in the new year can’t help but think the testing year that 2018 has been ... a year filled with fear and joy, failures and victories, weakness and strength, love and hate ... sometimes the worst and most horrible things to happen to you in life might just be bearing the best the moments of ur life as well ... happy 2019 everyone my only wish is that we are not tested to this degree every year to appreciate the joys of life ..'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre posted a throwback picture of her flowing tresses as she penned her New Year wish.

'Throwback to my last blow-dry before I cut my hair. Now that my hair is gradually growing back.... Maybe I can look forward to another blow-dry in 2019! This journey has been immense, and has taught me so so much.... From being in awe of the body's willingness and capacity to fight and heal and recover to overwhelming gratitude to the people who have stood by me and been pillars of strength to being reminded of life's transience and that things come and go (much like my hair). Here's looking towards a healthier and happier 2019. Onwards and upwards... #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime'

Hrithik Roshan arrived with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and son Hridhaan.

Naina Bachchan with husband Kunal Kapoor.

Gayatri Joshi with husband Vikas Oberoi.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar