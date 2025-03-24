Sonal Chauhan's Stunning Maldives Diary

Sonal Chauhan is still living the Maldives dream.

The actor recently enjoyed a holiday in the exotic locale, and her Instagram feed is full of gorgeous pictures.

Looking at her latest photo dump.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal sends her love to the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal gives 'Monday blues' a whole new meaning.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal knows how to balance work with pleasure.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

A different view.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Making memories in the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal makes even a quick getaway look like a fashion magazine.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal's companions on the trip.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal's ride for the day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Exploring new worlds and sending them love.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com.