Sonal Chauhan's Stunning Maldives Diary

Sonal Chauhan is still living the Maldives dream.
The actor recently enjoyed a holiday in the exotic locale, and her Instagram feed is full of gorgeous pictures.
Looking at her latest photo dump.
Sonal sends her love to the Maldives.
Sonal gives 'Monday blues' a whole new meaning.
Sonal knows how to balance work with pleasure.
A different view.
Making memories in the pool.
Sonal makes even a quick getaway look like a fashion magazine.
Sonal's companions on the trip.
Sonal's ride for the day.
Exploring new worlds and sending them love.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com.