Sonal's Bikini Holiday In The Maldives

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan goes on holiday to the Maldives and makes lots of memories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Interesting breakfast platter in the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Like Sonal's Day 2 look?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

What about Day 3?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

And Day 4?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Time for a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal goes snorkeling.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

'From sunrise to sunset, every moment here feels magical,' says Sonal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

You need a boat to go island hopping.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal takes in the view.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com