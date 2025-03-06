HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sonal's Bikini Holiday In The Maldives

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 06, 2025

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan goes on holiday to the Maldives and makes lots of memories.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Interesting breakfast platter in the pool.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Like Sonal's Day 2 look?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

What about Day 3?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

And Day 4?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Time for a selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal goes snorkeling.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

'From sunrise to sunset, every moment here feels magical,' says Sonal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

You need a boat to go island hopping.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal takes in the view.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
