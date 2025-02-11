Sonal Chauhan Seeks Blessings At Kumbh

Disha's bold & beautiful power dressing... Vicky, Rashmika in Amritsar... Shahid gets nostalgic...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan joins the many Bollywood celebrities, who have visited Prayagraj, for a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh Mela

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra shows us how to wear a blazer over a lehenga and make it look super hot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

Sharvari Wagh continues to give us #MondayMotivation, this time, with a beach workout.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday shares an adorable selfie, as she misses her adorable nephew, River.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna seek blessings at the Golden Temple ahead of their film Chhaava's release.

'There's something about Sri Harmandir Sahib. The peace, the divinity, the power of prayer. As we bring Chhaava to the world, I hope it reflects even a fraction of the strength and devotion this sacred place inspires. Rabb meher bakshe,' Vicky writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani attends the Calvin Klein runway show in New York wearing a chic yet sexy oversized pantsuit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

As Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary, the former pens down a sweet message for his wife with a candid picture.

'You, me and 20 beautiful years…To forever with you NSG.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Like Avneet Kaur's new haircut?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor celebrates one year of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya by posting a fun throwback picture from the sets of his rom-com.

He captions the pic, 'TB to MAUJ ke din.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash can't get enough of dog sledging and wants to go back to Lapland for yet another holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi gets the cutest birthday surprise ever while she vacays in Dubai.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com