News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Sonakshi-Zaheer Renew Marriage Vows

Sonakshi-Zaheer Renew Marriage Vows

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 02, 2024 06:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal take off to Milano, Italy, to celebrate five months of marriage and post the pictures on Instagram.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Nothing says it better than with a kiss...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

...And a prayer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

The couple renewed their marriage vows, with a friend officiating at the ceremony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Next stop: Florence.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Making memories against the picturesque town.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Time for Gelato and Waffles.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Eyes only for each other.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
FIRST PICTURES: Sonakshi Weds Zaheer
FIRST PICTURES: Sonakshi Weds Zaheer
How Sonakshi-Zaheer Fell In Love
How Sonakshi-Zaheer Fell In Love
10 Key Moments Of Sonakshi's Wedding
10 Key Moments Of Sonakshi's Wedding
Will Rohit Make Way For Rahul?
Will Rohit Make Way For Rahul?
GST collection rises 8.5% to Rs 1.82 lakh cr in Nov
GST collection rises 8.5% to Rs 1.82 lakh cr in Nov
McLaren suffer as Verstappen wins in Qatar
McLaren suffer as Verstappen wins in Qatar
Dabang Delhi unstoppable: Naveen shines in win
Dabang Delhi unstoppable: Naveen shines in win
More like this
SEE: Sonakshi-Zaheer, At Their Reception
SEE: Sonakshi-Zaheer, At Their Reception
Sonakshi-Zaheer Celebrate 1 Month Anniv
Sonakshi-Zaheer Celebrate 1 Month Anniv

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances