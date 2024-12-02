Sonakshi-Zaheer Renew Marriage Vows

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal take off to Milano, Italy, to celebrate five months of marriage and post the pictures on Instagram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Nothing says it better than with a kiss...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

...And a prayer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

The couple renewed their marriage vows, with a friend officiating at the ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Next stop: Florence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Making memories against the picturesque town.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Time for Gelato and Waffles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Eyes only for each other.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com