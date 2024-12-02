Sonakshi-Zaheer Renew Marriage Vows

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal take off to Milano, Italy, to celebrate five months of marriage and post the pictures on Instagram.
Nothing says it better than with a kiss...
...And a prayer.
The couple renewed their marriage vows, with a friend officiating at the ceremony.
Next stop: Florence.
Making memories against the picturesque town.
Time for Gelato and Waffles.
Eyes only for each other.
