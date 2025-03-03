Sonakshi To Make Her Telugu Debut

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

The buzz grows around Sonakshi Sinha's power-packed Telugu debut.

After her well-reviewed performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Sonakshi will make her Telugu cinema debut in the supernatural thriller, Jatadhara.

While there's no official confirmation yet, sources inform Subhash K Jha that Sonakshi has been finalised for a never-seen-before role.

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by Prerna Arora, the film, starring Sudheer Babu, has generated buzz since its muhurat in Hyderabad.

If reports are to be believed, Sonakshi might start shooting from March 8.