Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika's System Trailer Out: Glimpse Into Justice And Inequality

The trailer for System, a compelling courtroom drama starring Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, has been unveiled, promising an intense exploration of justice, privilege, and inequality in modern society.

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika in System.

Key Points Sonakshi Sinha plays Neha, a determined young lawyer, while Jyotika portrays Sarika, a street-smart courtroom stenographer with hidden motives.

The film, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, explores intense courtroom battles, complex relationships, and societal divisions related to justice and inequality.

Sonakshi Sinha highlights that the movie reflects societal issues where justice can be as divided as social structures.

Jyotika notes the film's exploration of contrasts in modern India, where privilege and inequality coexist, brought to life by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's clear vision.

The trailer of the Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika starrer System was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon. The courtroom drama is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced under the banner of Baweja Studios by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja and Smitha Baliga.

Unveiling the Plot

The trailer for System opens with Neha, a determined young lawyer played by Sonakshi Sinha, taking on a tough challenge from her father (Ashutosh Gowariker) to be worthy of a partnership in his firm.

To pull it off, she recruits Sarika (Jyotika) a street-smart courtroom stenographer, who secretly harbors motives of her own.

What follows is a fast-moving glimpse into intense courtroom battles, messy relationships, and some powerful moments.

Actors' Perspectives on System

'Playing this character has been deeply rewarding. I'm always drawn to stories that challenge me as an actor, and Prime Video has given me the opportunity to explore diverse genres and themes -- from Dahaad to now System,' Sonakshi said.

'This original movie is more than just a legal drama; it reflects the society we live in, where justice can sometimes be as divided as the social structures around us. Ashwiny's clear vision helped me bring out my best and I'm excited to see how audiences respond when System premieres.'

Opening up about her role, Jyotika said, 'Portraying such a layered character in System was both exciting and challenging. The film explores the contrasts of modern India, where privilege and inequality coexist.'

'Ashwiny brings a clear and engaging vision to the story, from well-developed characters to realistic settings. Being part of a Prime Original movie has been a great experience. Prime Video is known for sharing meaningful stories with audiences across India and globally, and I am certain System will resonate with everyone.'

Cast and Release Details

System also features Preeti Agarwal, Addinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey and Sayandeep Sengupta in pivotal roles and will release on May 22.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff