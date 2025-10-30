Sonakshi, Manish and the 'Kajol' factor!

Sonakshi Sinha and Manish Malhotra were their candid, charming selves as they appeared on the sixth episode of Too Much With Kajol and Twinkle.

From talking about their love lives to opening up about long-standing friendships, the duo kept things real and made some sweet revelations.

Manish-Kajol's friendship

On the show, Manish reveals how his endearing friendship with Kajol actually started. He says, " Kajol actually called me one day and asked if she can come over. I was puzzled because there was no fitting trial or any work that needed to be done. So I asked her 'why' and she just said, 'Can't I come over to catch up casually?'

"She was the first actress who actually wanted to be friends with me and not just call up for work."

Model before designer

Did you know that before becoming one of India's most celebrated costume designers, Manish Malhotra was actually a model?

While studying at Elphinstone College in Mumbai, he began modelling but his real passion for fashion eventually took over and he became a designer around the 1990s, crediting the movie Rangeela as his career-defining moment.

Never been in a relationship

Manish took everyone by surprise when he spilled the beans about his love life during a fun game segment.

When asked if friends can make or break your relationship, Manish was quick to say he doesn't know because he's never been in a relationship. "I've never had a relationship ever, it's true. I am in the best relationship, and that relationship is with me and my work."

Sona obviously is taken aback by this revelation but Twinkle doesn't buy his answer and cheekily says, "There are only two virgins in the industry, Salman Khan and Manish."

How Sona Chose Her Wedding Sari

Unlike most celebrities, Sonakshi chose not to wear a designer outfit on her wedding day. Instead, she embraced simplicity and sentiment by wearing her mother's sari. But why?

She reveals, "I always had a vision for myself. I wanted it to be something that I can remember for the rest of my life. So I said, you know what, I'll wear my mom's sari. And I went to my mom, and I told her to show me her saris. Within five minutes I selected the one that I wore, which was a beautiful chikankari, off-white sari. I also wore her jewellery."

The actress said she truly enjoyed every moment of her wedding, as she didn't have to spend hours posing for countless photos -- an expectation when wearing designer outfits.

Quick proposal

Now, this may sound crazy but the Dabangg heroine said 'I love you' to her now hubby Zaheer Iqbal within a week of them knowing each other and proposed marriage soon after.

"When I saw him, it was an instant click. I just knew that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this guy. In a month, I told him I'm going to marry you only, and then seven years later, we did get married."

First wedding guest

At Sonakshi's wedding, Kajol was the first guest to arrive at the venue, even before the bride herself. Yes, you heard that right.

Sona says, "I started panicking because I was getting calls saying Kajol has arrived, come fast." Hearing this, Twinkle and Manish burst out laughing.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff