Sonakshi At Ikka Actor Akansha Ranjan's Wedding

Ikka Actress Akansha Ranjan and Director Sharan Sharma's wedding reception was a star-studded affair in Mumbai.

Key Points Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma's wedding reception saw a significant turnout of Bollywood celebs: Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Bobby Deol, Randeep Hooda, Sonakshi Sinha among others.

Alia Bhatt, a childhood friend of the Ranjan sisters, attended the wedding festivities, and seemed to carry off bridesmaid duties.

Akansha Ranjan was seen in the Netflix film Ikka, which began streaming last week.

It's raining Bollywood weddings!

Days after Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt wed, and Anshula Kapoor wed Rohan Thakker, it was time for yet another filmi shaadi.

Power couple Anu and Shashi Ranjan's daughter Akansha Ranjan wed Director Sharan Sharma (Mr & Mrs Mahi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl) on Saturday, July 11, 2026, followed by the reception the following day.

The wedding was held in the garden of their Mumbai residence.

Akansha was seen in the courtroom drama Ikka, where she played the victim.

Alia Bhatt, a childhood friend of the Ranjan sisters, attended the wedding festivities, and seemed to carry off bridesmaid duties.

Sonakshi Sinha arrives in a black shimmery gown.

Raashii Khanna.

The bridal couple Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma.

The bride's sister Anushka Ranjan with her husband Aditya Seal.

The bride's parents Anu and Shashi Ranjan with Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha and Mahima Chaudhry.

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt.

Shaheen Bhatt with fiance Ishaan Mehra.

Anushka Dandekar.

Poonam Dhillon.

Rupali Ganguly.

Tanisha Santoshi.

Zayn Khan.

Neelam and Ronit Roy.

Raakh actor Akash Makhija with his wife Roshni Budhiraja.

Pinky and Rakesh Roshan

Neena Gupta with Vivek Mehra.

Boman Irani with wife Zenobia and sons,Kayoze and Danesh.

Reshma and Sulaiman Merchant.

Bobby Deol.

Sonu Nigam.

Jackie Shroff.

Anu Malik.

Amol Parasher.

Randeep Hooda.

Jeetendra.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff