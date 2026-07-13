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Sonakshi At Ikka Actor Akansha Ranjan's Wedding

By REDIFF MOVIES July 13, 2026 12:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Ikka Actress Akansha Ranjan and Director Sharan Sharma's wedding reception was a star-studded affair in Mumbai.

Key Points

  • Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma's wedding reception saw a significant turnout of Bollywood celebs: Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Bobby Deol, Randeep Hooda, Sonakshi Sinha among others.
  • Alia Bhatt, a childhood friend of the Ranjan sisters, attended the wedding festivities, and seemed to carry off bridesmaid duties.
  • Akansha Ranjan was seen in the Netflix film Ikka, which began streaming last week.

It's raining Bollywood weddings!

Days after Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt wed, and Anshula Kapoor wed Rohan Thakker, it was time for yet another filmi shaadi.

Power couple Anu and Shashi Ranjan's daughter Akansha Ranjan wed Director Sharan Sharma (Mr & Mrs Mahi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl) on Saturday, July 11, 2026, followed by the reception the following day.

The wedding was held in the garden of their Mumbai residence.

Akansha was seen in the courtroom drama Ikka, where she played the victim.

Alia Bhatt, a childhood friend of the Ranjan sisters, attended the wedding festivities, and seemed to carry off bridesmaid duties.

 

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha arrives in a black shimmery gown.

 

Raashi Khanna

Raashii Khanna.

 

Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma

The bridal couple Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma.

 

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal

The bride's sister Anushka Ranjan with her husband Aditya Seal.

 

Anu Ranjan, Shashi Ranjan, Shatrughan Sinha with wife Poonam and Mahima Chaudhry

The bride's parents Anu and Shashi Ranjan with Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha and Mahima Chaudhry.

 

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt.

 

Shaheen Bhatt with fiance Ishaan Mehra

Shaheen Bhatt with fiance Ishaan Mehra.

 

Anushka Dandekar

Anushka Dandekar.

 

Poonam Dhillon

Poonam Dhillon.

 

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly.

 

Tanisha Santoshi

Tanisha Santoshi.

 

Zayn Khan

Zayn Khan.

 

Ronit Roy and Neelam

Neelam and Ronit Roy.

 

Akash Makhija with wife Roshni Budhiraja

Raakh actor Akash Makhija with his wife Roshni Budhiraja.

 

Rakesh Roshan with wife Pinky

Pinky and Rakesh Roshan

 

Neena Gupta with Vivek Mehra

Neena Gupta with Vivek Mehra.

 

Boman Irani with wife Zenobia and sons Kayoze and Danesh Irani

Boman Irani with wife Zenobia and sons,Kayoze and Danesh.

 

Sulaiman Merchant with wife Reshma

Reshma and Sulaiman Merchant.

 

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol.

 

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam.

 

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff.

 

Anu Malik

Anu Malik.

 

Amol Parasher

Amol Parasher.

 

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda.

 

Jeetendra

Jeetendra.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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