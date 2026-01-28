Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen On Netflix

Netflix's new horror series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen will release on March 26.

Key Points Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is a psychological horror series on Netflix that follows Rachel and her fiancé Nicky as they visit the secluded estate of the latter's family, in the days leading up to their wedding.

What begins as a hopeful celebration soon turns unsettling as strange events and growing tension make Rachel question what is real and what is imagined.

The series focuses on character-driven suspense, exploring themes of trust, commitment, and the fear that something terrible is about to happen.

Netflix Announces New Horror Series Something Very Bad is Going to Happen

Netflix released the first look of its upcoming horror series, Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, and that has created a lot of enthusiasm among viewers.

The first look shows the picture of actress Camila Morrone with her hand cusp on her face, looking horror-struck.

Release Date and Where to Watch

Netflix has announced the release date of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen on March 26.

All the eight episode series will be available on the stream service from March 26.

Plot Synopsis: What the Series is About

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is a psychological horror drama centered on Rachel, a woman who travels with her fiancé, Nicky, to his wealthy family’s secluded estate in the days leading up to their wedding. What should be a joyful celebration quickly feels unsettling as Rachel struggles to fit in with his secretive family.

As the wedding approaches, small but disturbing incidents begin to pile up, creating a growing sense of unease.

The series builds tension by blurring the line between psychological fear and looming horror, turning the countdown to the wedding into a countdown to an unknown catastrophe.

Cast and Creative Team Behind The Series

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six, The Night Manager 2, and Adam DiMarco (The White Lotus, Overcompensating) play the leading couple.

Other cast members include Jennifer Jason Leigh (Fargo, Annihilation), Ted Levine (Monk), Gus Birney (Shining Vale), Jeff Wilbusch (Unorthodox), and Karla Crome (The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde).

The series is created and led by Haley Z Boston, who serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Why Fans are Excited About This Netflix Horror

Fans are looking forward to this Netflix horror series.

One fan wrote on X: 'Been waiting for a Thriller on Netflix.'

Another user wrote, 'Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen looks like the Duffer Brothers leaning into psychological horror again. The premise of a woman navigating strange events in a domestic setting is perfect for suspense and paranoia, which they’ve perfected before.'

One tweet on X stated, 'Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen is not just a show title, it is my daily internal monologue. Finally, representation for the perpetually anxious.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff