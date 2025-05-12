HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Soha's Special Kiss On Mother's Day

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 12, 2025 13:23 IST

While many film folk raised a toast to their mums on Mother's Day, others celebrated their children, the reason they became mums!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu gets pampered by daughter Devi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone steps out on Mother's Day with her kids Nisha, Noah, Asher and husband Daniel Weber.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan gets a special kiss from daughter Inaaya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal with her cutie Devyaan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prainita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash twins with daughter Arna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khossla/Instagram

Divya Khossla shares a picture with her late mother Anita and son Ruhaan and writes, 'Happy Mothers Day mamma …. Life without u will always be incomplete .. miss your constant advises & most of all miss talking to u …. i also know & feel you are looking after me from heaven & that’s my strongest motivation Till I meet u again & see you smiling brightly.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
