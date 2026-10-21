Soha-Tanishaa Perform Dhunuchi Naach At Durga Pujo

Soha Ali Khan, Rituparna Sengupta, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar came together for Durga Puja celebration.

Key Points Soha Ali Khan, Rituparna Sengupta, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar joined Kajol and Tanishaa for the Durga Puja celebrations on the final day.

As Durga Puja comes to an end, images from the 80th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebrations look vibrant and colourful, and totally an apt way of saying goodbye until next year.

Soha Ali Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji perform the Dhunuchi Naach.

Tanishaa and her older sister Kajol.

Juhi Chawla.

Sumona Chakravarti.

Rupali Ganguly serves bhog.

Rituparna Sengupta wears an unusual sari.

Daisy Shah.

Tara Sharma.

Karan Johar with daughter Roohi and son Yash.

Bunty Walia with wife Vanessa Parmar.

Dipshikkha Nagpal with her rumoured boyfriend Vistaasp Gotla.

Samrat Mukerji with wife Salome Turiashvili,Ayan Mukerji with his sister Sunita and her husband Ashutosh Gowariker.

Nandita Puri with son Ishaan and Ila Arun.

Renuka Shahane.

Sharbani Mukherjee with Choreographer Sandip Soparrkar.

Pritam.

Bappi Lahiri's grandson Rego B.

Jubin Nautiyal.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff