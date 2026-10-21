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Soha-Tanishaa Perform Dhunuchi Naach At Durga Pujo

By REDIFF MOVIES October 21, 2026 15:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Soha Ali Khan, Rituparna Sengupta, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar came together for Durga Puja celebration.

Key Points

  • Soha Ali Khan, Rituparna Sengupta, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar joined Kajol and Tanishaa for the Durga Puja celebrations on the final day.

As Durga Puja comes to an end, images from the 80th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebrations look vibrant and colourful, and totally an apt way of saying goodbye until next year.

Soha Ali Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji

 

Soha Ali Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji perform the Dhunuchi Naach.

 

Tanishaa with Kajol

 

Tanishaa and her older sister Kajol.

 

Juhi Chawla

 

Juhi Chawla.

 

Sumona Chakravarti

 

Sumona Chakravarti.

 

Rupali Ganguly

 

Rupali Ganguly serves bhog.

 

Rituparna Sengupta

 

Rituparna Sengupta wears an unusual sari.

 

Daisy Shah

 

Daisy Shah.

 

Tara Sharma

 

Tara Sharma.

 

Karan Johar with daughter Roohi and son Yash

 

Karan Johar with daughter Roohi and son Yash.

 

Bunty Walia with wife Vanessa Parmar

 

Bunty Walia with wife Vanessa Parmar.

 

Dipshikkha Nagpal with rumoured boyfriend Vistaasp Gotla

 

Dipshikkha Nagpal with her rumoured boyfriend Vistaasp Gotla.

 

Samrat Mukerji with wife Salome Turiashvili, Ayan Mukerji with sister Sunita and her husband Ashutosh Gowariker

 

Samrat Mukerji with wife Salome Turiashvili,Ayan Mukerji with his sister Sunita and her husband Ashutosh Gowariker.

 

Nandita Puri with son Ishaan and Ila Arun

 

Nandita Puri with son Ishaan and Ila Arun.

 

Renuka Shahane

 

Renuka Shahane.

 

Sharbani Mukherjee with choreographer Sandip Soparrkar

 

Sharbani Mukherjee with Choreographer Sandip Soparrkar.

 

Pritam

 

Pritam.

 

Rego B

 

Bappi Lahiri's grandson Rego B.

 

Rego B

 

Jubin Nautiyal.

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Durga PujaRituparna SenguptaSoha Ali KhanJuhi ChawlaKaran Johar

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