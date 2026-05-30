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Soha, Kunal's Maldives Birthday Escape

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 30, 2026 09:56 IST

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Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu share glimpses of their family holiday at the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island while celebrating Kunal's 43rd birthday.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu in Maldives

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu in the Maldives. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Key Points

  • Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated Kunal's 43rd birthday with their daughter Inaaya at the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.
  • The family enjoyed the resort's luxurious amenities, including private pools, white sand beaches, and clear blue waters.
  • Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is famous for its Ithaa undersea restaurant and Muraka undersea residence, offering unique underwater experiences.
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

 

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are enjoying a family holiday in the Maldives with their daughter Inaaya.

The couple shared pictures from their stay at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, showing clear blue water, white sand beaches, bright skies, and a private pool.

Sharing pictures, Soha wrote, 'There's something healing about salt, air, sunshine, endless blue, and being with the people you love.'

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

 

The trip was a special one as Kunal celebrated his 43rd birthday on May 25 with his family in the Maldives.

Kunal writes, 'It's been a fun few days filled with family, friends, food and fun. Had an amazing stay at the beautiful property of @conrad_maldives'

The family spent time relaxing by the beach and enjoying peaceful moments together on the island.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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