Soha-Kunal's Beautiful London Holiday, Clicked by Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu shares charming glimpses of their London vacation.

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Key Points Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are currently on a family vacation in London.

Their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, has taken on the role of photographer, capturing moments of her parents on holiday.

Soha shared pictures on social media, captioning them 'Us through her eyes #traveldiaries'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

It's holiday time, and Soha Ali Khan is enjoying a family vacation with Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya to London.

The proud mum shares pictures on social media, which seem to be clicked by her eight-year-old daughter.

Soha captions the pictures: 'Us through her eyes #traveldiaries.'

Family Fun in London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Kunal shares some pictures from the London vacay too.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff