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Home  » Movies » Soha-Kunal's Beautiful London Holiday, Clicked by Inaaya

Soha-Kunal's Beautiful London Holiday, Clicked by Inaaya

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 09:54 IST

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Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu shares charming glimpses of their London vacation.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Key Points

  • Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are currently on a family vacation in London.
  • Their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, has taken on the role of photographer, capturing moments of her parents on holiday.
  • Soha shared pictures on social media, captioning them 'Us through her eyes #traveldiaries'.
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

 

It's holiday time, and Soha Ali Khan is enjoying a family vacation with Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya to London.

The proud mum shares pictures on social media, which seem to be clicked by her eight-year-old daughter.

Soha captions the pictures: 'Us through her eyes #traveldiaries.'

Family Fun in London

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

 

Kunal shares some pictures from the London vacay too.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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