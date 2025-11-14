Soha, Kareena Celebrate #Children'sDay

It's Children's Day and the tiny tots are celebrating on social media with their star parents!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Saba Ali Khan Pataudi gives us a sneak peek into the celebrations starring three beautiful generations.

Sharmila Tagore with her daughters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan, daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor, and grandchildren Jeh, Inaaya and Taimur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza, seen here with Vaibhav Rekhi and their son Avyaan, has an important message:'This Children's Day, let's ask the only question that matters: How can our children be happy if the air they breathe is toxic, the soils depleted, the water unsafe, and the biodiversity that sustains them collapsing? Their health, their joy, their future -- all of it is tied to the health of our planet.

'Protecting nature is not optional. It is the most urgent form of love we can offer our children. Act now. Choose better. Fight to protect the world they deserve.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia plans a fun activity with her children, Mehr and Guriq, where they hand-paint a sofa, and writes, 'Sofa -- so good!!! Who knew a used couch could bring us so much joy? A little paint, tiny hands and endless giggles... we didn't just upcycle furniture, we upcycled memories. Because when kids take the lead, ordinary things become sofa-sticated masterpieces. This masterpiece in preservation, creativity and upscaling stays with us for life !!!! Happy Children's Day!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deanne Pandey/Instagram

Deanne Pandey celebrates her son Ahaan Panday and nephew River.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata Shirodhar shares a picture of her children Sitara and Gautam and writes, 'My two favorite little humans! Happy Children's Day to you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar gets goofy with daughter Samairra and writes, 'As much as I say she's grown as tall as me and is growing up, being a mother takes you back to reliving childhood. The innocence, seeing the world from their eyes and celebrating small moments.

'They say childhood never comes back but I would say it does when you are a parent. Happy Children's Day to my lifeline, my Ginni and to all the kids out there. you make the world more so much beautiful.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Puja Banerjee/Instagram

Puja Banerjee is busy with work and misses son Krishiv.

'It's children's day today and I am away from my child @krishiv.verma09 Maa loves u miss u my boy.'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff