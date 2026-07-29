Social Media Sensation Niharika NM Makes Bollywood Debut

Social media sensation Niharika NM is poised to make a Bollywood debut in Bhai Tera Star Hai alongside Raghav Juyal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Niharika NM/Instagram

Key Points Niharika NM, a prominent social media influencer with over 3 million Instagram followers, is making her Bollywood debut in Bhai Tera Star Hai.

She stars opposite Raghav Juyal in the film, with their chemistry in the song Aankhon Se Tune 2.0 already generating buzz.

Niharika has collaborated with global celebrities including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Tom Cruise and John Legend.

Social media influencer Niharika NM makes her Bollywood debut in this week's release, Bhai Tera Hai Star, opposite Raghav Juyal. Their sizzling chemistry in the song Aankhon Se Tune 2.0 has already gone viral.

Before this jodi lights up the big screen, Namrata Thakker finds out more about Niharika NM.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Niharika NM /Instagram

Born in Chennai, Niharika grew up in Bengaluru and holds a bachelor's degree in computer science and engineering.

Known for her relatable and humorous content, Niharika started her social media journey in 2016 and by 2018 she established herself as a well-known influencer. She has more than 3 million followers on Instagram.

IMAGE: Niharika NM with Michael B Jordan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Niharika NM/Instagram

Over the years, the 29 year old has collaborated with several celebrities across the globe including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, John Legend and Sinners actor Michael B Jordan.

IMAGE: Niharika NM with Tom Cruise. Photograph: Kind courtesy Niharika NM/Instagram

She was one of the few Indians who met Tom Cruise at the UK premiere of his film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Niharika NM/Instagram

Niharika, who pursued an MBA and MFA from Chapman University in California, always wanted to be an actress. At the peak of her content creation journey, she called it quits to go after acting.

Apart from having theatre experience and formal training in acting, Niharika spent almost three years honing her craft by training under YRF's Shanoo Sharma who signed her up in many intensive workshops.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Niharika NM/Instagram

Last year, she made her debut in the Tamil comedy Perusu and went on to star in Mithra Mandali and Idhayam Murali.

Before kicking off her acting career, Niharika lent her voice to the American animated series Big Mouth 2023.

IMAGE: Niharika NM with Raghav Juyal. Photograph:Kind courtesy Niharika NM /Instagram

In 2022, she won the World Influencers and Bloggers Award at the Cannes film festival. Now, she's ready to storm Bollywood with her presence.

Bring it on Niharika!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff