Sobhita's Special Makar Sankranti Wish

Sobhita's Special Makar Sankranti Wish

January 14, 2026 16:25 IST

Cheekatilo will release on January 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon Prime Video and Sobhita/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala picks the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti to start promoting her Telugu film Cheekatilo, which will release on January 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon Prime Video and Sobhita/Instagram

Cheekatilo is a thriller, directed by Sharan Kopishetty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon Prime Video and Sobhita/Instagram

Set in Hyderabad's dark underbelly, Sobhita plays Sandhya, a criminology graduate and crime podcaster, who gets drawn into a dangerous chase of cat and mouse.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon Prime Video and Sobhita/Instagram

This will be Sobhita's first release after her 2024 marriage to Naga Chaitanya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon Prime Video and Sobhita/Instagram

The film also stars Viswadev Rachakonda, Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, Vadlamani Srinivas.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

How India Celebrates Makar Sankranti
'You Have To Be Okay With Being Imperfect, Vulnerable'
How Bipasha Celebrated Her Birthday
Ready For Rani's Mardaani 3?
The TOXIC Actress Who Broke The Internet!

