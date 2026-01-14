Sobhita's Special Makar Sankranti Wish

Cheekatilo will release on January 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

Sobhita Dhulipala picks the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti to start promoting her Telugu film Cheekatilo, which will release on January 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

Cheekatilo is a thriller, directed by Sharan Kopishetty.

Set in Hyderabad's dark underbelly, Sobhita plays Sandhya, a criminology graduate and crime podcaster, who gets drawn into a dangerous chase of cat and mouse.

This will be Sobhita's first release after her 2024 marriage to Naga Chaitanya.

The film also stars Viswadev Rachakonda, Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, Vadlamani Srinivas.

