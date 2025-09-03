Sobhita's Online Flirting With Chay

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya prove that you don't have to be present with your love to flirt. Instagram flirting works just as well!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita posted pictures of herself cooking sambhar on the sets of a film that she's shooting.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The sight is unusual, especially in the light of an interview she had given right after her wedding last December.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

In a joint interview to Vogue, the couple had admitted that neither of them know how to cook.

Sobhita revealed that hubby Chay made hot chocolate for her every night but he had brushed it off, saying, 'Hot chocolate, coffee, all these aren't cooking. It's basic human skills that you don't have.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita captions these pictures: '#basichumanskills #lol #IYKYK #BTS #SetLife.'

Chay commented, 'Waiting to get a taste of these skills.'

Aww, cute.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff