Sobhita Enjoys A Thrilling Evening

Sobhita Enjoys A Thrilling Evening

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 11, 2023 13:08 IST
Sonakshi Sinha gave her friends and colleagues a sneak preview of her Web series, Dahaad, which will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 12.

 

Besides Sonakshi, the cop thriller also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah and Vijay Varma, and is set in a sleepy village in Rajasthan.

 

Sobhita Dhulipala makes sure to catch the screening.

 

The thriller series has been directed by Reema Kagti, seen here, and Ruchika Oberoi, and created by Excel Entertainment. Zoya Akhtar joins the team.

 

Drashti Dhami with Sanaya Irani.

 

Rytasha Rathore stars in Dahaad too.

 

Varun Sharma.

 

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
