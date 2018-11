November 21, 2018 13:12 IST

The film releases on November 29.

Rajinikanth's 2.0 is the most expensive film to be ever made in India.

Directed by S Shankar, it is a sequel to 2010's Enthiran (in Tamil, Robot in Hindi).

Rajinikanth reprises Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti and is supported by Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

2.0 is all set to release worldwide on November 29 but, before that happens, here's a sneak peek: