Snapshots From Patrick Stewart's Life

Looking at Patrick Stewart's life through the ages.

Key Points Patrick Stewart was born in Yorkshire, England. Long before he became an actor, he worked as a journalist and in sales in a furniture store.

Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen shared a 50-year friendship from the stage to the movies.

Patrick Stewart passed into the ages on October 28, almost bringing a cinematic era to an end.

The English actor was best known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation and as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films, but there was much more to the man.

We bring you glimpses from his life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patrick Stewart/Instagram

Patrick Stewart was born in Yorkshire, England. His father was in the British Army during World War II.

Long before he became an actor, Patrick worked as a journalist and in sales in a furniture store. He has encapsulated his long life in his memoirs, Making It So, published in 2023.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patrick Stewart/Instagram

Patrick Stewart starred in A Christmas Carol in 1999 as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patrick Stewart/Instagram

Stewart pays tribute to his Robin Hood: Men in Tights co-star Richard Lewis, who passed away in 2024.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patrick Stewart/Instagram

Stewart was born on July 13, and just like a Cancerian, could be crabby too :)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patrick Stewart/Instagram

Stewart takes us behind the desk where he wrote his memoir.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patrick Stewart/Instagram

Patrick Stewart can be a fanboy too!

He captions this picture with Lionel Messi: 'The time I met a God... Congratulations to @LeoMessi and Argentina on their marvelous play.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patrick Stewart/Instagram

Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen shared a 50-year friendship.

They first met in the 1970s while working in the Royal Shakespeare Company in London. Not many know that McKellen officiated at Stewart's 2013 wedding to Sunny Ozell in Nevada.

They will be seen together one last time in Avengers: Doomsday, playing their famous X-Men characters, Charles Xavier and Magneto.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patrick Stewart/Instagram

A younger Patrick Stewart.

'43 years ago on the mud banks of the River Thames in Chiswick, London,' the actor captions this picture in 2018.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patrick Stewart/Instagram

The story goes that in 2008, Stewart was performing Macbeth at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, after which he stopped by a restaurant, where Sunny Ozell was working as a waitress. Reportedly, Ozell could not get tickets to the sold-out play, so Stewart offered to arrange them. Sparks flew, a romantic relationship started.

They got married in 2013.

Stewart was earlier married to actress and choreographer Sheila Falconer for 22 years. They have two children, Daniel and Sophie.

Stewart's second wife was American producer Wendy Neuss, who had produced Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Voyager.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patrick Stewart/Instagram

And that, folks, is Patrick Stewart in his 30s, in a 'restoration comedy'.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff