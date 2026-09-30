Siwet Tomar On Rise And Fall 2 Eviction: 'I Won't Back Off'

Siwet Tomar speaks out about his controversial eviction from Rise and Fall Season 2 after a physical altercation with fellow contestant Shehzad Poonawalla.

IMAGE: Siwet Tomar on Rise and Fall 2.

Key Points Siwet Tomar was evicted from Rise and Fall Season 2 after a physical altercation with Shehzad Poonawalla during the Ultimate Ruler task.

Tomar denies attacking Poonawalla from behind, stating he was walking towards him when Poonawalla turned, leading to a face-to-face confrontation.

He claims he only held Poonawalla by the collar and would have 'thrashed him' if he intended to hit him, given the five seconds they had alone.

Siwet Tomar has broken his silence after being evicted from Rise and Fall Season 2 following a physical altercation with fellow contestant Shehzad Poonawalla. The Roadies alum has denied attacking Shehzad and claimed that he was repeatedly provoked during their argument.

Siwet's Version of Events

In a video statement shared on Instagram, Siwet addressed the allegations surrounding the incident and explained his version of events.

He said he was already walking towards Shehzad when the latter turned around, leading to a face-to-face confrontation.

Denying claims that he had attacked Shehzad from behind, Siwet said, 'Several people told me that I hit him from behind. But the truth is, he turned around as I was walking towards him. If you look at the next cut, we are face-to-face and I am holding him by the collar. I then had about five seconds with him when nobody else was around. If I had wanted to hit him, I would have thrashed him right there.'

Standing by His Decisions

Siwet shared another post on social media, where he spoke about standing by his decisions and refusing to engage with someone until he receives a sincere apology.

'If you think you can mislead people and I'll simply walk away, you clearly don't know me. I have said it once, and I'll say it clearly: I will not play with or engage with someone who has wronged me until there is a sincere apology. That isn't ego; that's my boundary. And when I give my word, I stand by it,' he wrote.

Siwet added that he would not change his stance even if others disagreed with him.

'I won't back off because everyone stands against me. Even if I have to stand alone, I'll stand my ground. Because for me, a word is a word. The earth belongs to the brave,' he added.

The Incident on Rise and Fall 2

The controversy took place during the third episode of Rise and Fall Season 2, which premiered on September 26 on Prime Video and Amazon MX Player.

The incident occurred during the show's Ultimate Ruler task, when a discussion involving Shehzad Poonawalla and Siwet Tomar turned into a heated argument.

The situation escalated after Siwet confronted Shehzad, leading to a physical scuffle in which Shehzads shirt was torn.

Following a review of the incident, the show's makers decided to evict Siwet from the competition.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff