Sitaare Zameen Par Set for OTT Release

Aamir Khan's heartwarming film Sitaare Zameen Par, which explores themes of resilience and neurodiversity through basketball, is set to stream on Sony LIV.

IMAGE: Aamir Khan with Rishi Shahani and Samvit Desai in Sitaare Zameen Par

Key Points Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is making its OTT debut on Sony LIV after a successful theatrical run.

The film features Aamir Khan as a basketball coach assigned to train a team of neurodivergent players.

Directed by R S Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par was a high-grossing Hindi film in 2025.

Nearly a year after its theatrical debut, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par is now gearing up for its OTT debut.

The film will be out on Sony LIV soon.

IMAGE: A scene from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par.

Directed by R S Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par premiered in theatrEs in June 2025.

Ranking as the sixth-highest-grossing Hindi-language release of the year at the Indian box office, and was subsequently made available for a fee on YouTube's on-demand platform.

Now it is all set to kick-start its OTT journey.

The Story of Sitaare Zameen Par

IMAGE: Genelia Deshmukh and Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par.

The film follows Gulshan Arora (played by Aamir), a basketball coach whose life takes an unexpected turn after a drunk-driving incident lands him in community service.

As part of his sentence, he is assigned to train a team of neurodivergent players for a basketball tournament.

'What begins as a reluctant responsibility soon transforms into a deeply personal journey, as Gulshan discovers the team's resilience, spirit, and extraordinary outlook on life -- ultimately realizing that they become his greatest teachers.'

Sitaare Zameen Par featured Aamir alongside Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff