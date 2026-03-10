HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Sitaare Zameen Par Set for OTT Release

Sitaare Zameen Par Set for OTT Release

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2026 12:26 IST

x

Aamir Khan's heartwarming film Sitaare Zameen Par, which explores themes of resilience and neurodiversity through basketball, is set to stream on Sony LIV.

Aamir Khan with Rishi Shahani and Samvit Desai in Sitaare Zameen Par

IMAGE: Aamir Khan with Rishi Shahani and Samvit Desai in Sitaare Zameen Par

Key Points

  • Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is making its OTT debut on Sony LIV after a successful theatrical run.
  • The film features Aamir Khan as a basketball coach assigned to train a team of neurodivergent players.
  • Directed by R S Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par was a high-grossing Hindi film in 2025.

Nearly a year after its theatrical debut, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par is now gearing up for its OTT debut.

The film will be out on Sony LIV soon.

 

 

A scene from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par

IMAGE: A scene from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par.

Directed by R S Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par premiered in theatrEs in June 2025.

Ranking as the sixth-highest-grossing Hindi-language release of the year at the Indian box office, and was subsequently made available for a fee on YouTube's on-demand platform.

Now it is all set to kick-start its OTT journey.

The Story of Sitaare Zameen Par

Genelia Deshmukh and Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par

IMAGE: Genelia Deshmukh and Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par.

The film follows Gulshan Arora (played by Aamir), a basketball coach whose life takes an unexpected turn after a drunk-driving incident lands him in community service.

As part of his sentence, he is assigned to train a team of neurodivergent players for a basketball tournament.

'What begins as a reluctant responsibility soon transforms into a deeply personal journey, as Gulshan discovers the team's resilience, spirit, and extraordinary outlook on life -- ultimately realizing that they become his greatest teachers.'

Sitaare Zameen Par featured Aamir alongside Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sitaare Zameen Par Review: Crowd-Pleaser
Sitaare Zameen Par Review: Crowd-Pleaser
Why Aamir Picked Basketball For Sitaare Zameen Par
Why Aamir Picked Basketball For Sitaare Zameen Par
Why Sitaare Zameen Par Was 'Indianised'
Why Sitaare Zameen Par Was 'Indianised'
Sitaare Zameen Par Is A Superhit
Sitaare Zameen Par Is A Superhit
Sitaare Zameen Par: Another Worthy Aamir Cause
Sitaare Zameen Par: Another Worthy Aamir Cause

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

'My Wife Made India's T20 World Cup Dream Possible!'6:29

'My Wife Made India's T20 World Cup Dream Possible!'

Sanju Samson gets grand welcome at Thiruvananthapuram airport3:01

Sanju Samson gets grand welcome at Thiruvananthapuram...

Heavy traffic chokes Trichy-Chennai NH after DMK conference5:02

Heavy traffic chokes Trichy-Chennai NH after DMK conference

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO