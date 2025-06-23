Sitaare Zameen Par Is A Superhit

IMAGE: A scene from Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will emerge as a superhit at the box office.

The manner in which the film is progressing at the box office, a lifetime haul in excess of Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) is there for the taking.

The film was never meant to take an impressive start, given its offbeat theme. Until a day before its release, it seemed it would take an opening of Rs 8-10 crore (Rs 80-10 million).

The opening day ultimately saw Rs 10.70 crore (Rs 107 million) come in, which was decent.

The word-of-mouth was positive, and by Saturday evening, everyone woke up to the film.

A jump of 50 percent is usually expected with such kind of films but Saturday saw a jump of over 85 percent, taking the day’s collections to Rs 19.90 crore (Rs 199 million). It was confirmed that RS Prasanna's directorial was accepted by the Indian audiences.

On Sunday, the collections jumped again, with an astonishing Rs 29.40 crore* (Rs 294 million) coming in.

This is almost triple the collections of the first day numbers. It has never happened in history that a double digit opener tripled on the third day.

As a result, Sitaare Zameen Par stands at Rs 60 crore* (Rs 600 million), surpassing the lifetime numbers of Aamir's previous release, Laal Singh Chaddha at Rs 58.73 crore (Rs 587.3 million).

Sitaare Zameen Par may enjoy double digit collections on a daily basis right through the weekdays too, which means it will enter Rs 100 Crore Club (Rs 1 billion) in its first week itself.

IMAGE: Dhanush in Kuberaa.

The dubbed version of Nagarjuna and Dhanush-starrer Kuberaa released without any fanfare and sank without a trace with the weekend collections being less than Rs 2 crore* (Rs 20 million). In Hindi, it has flopped.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff