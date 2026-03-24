Singer-Rapper Badshah Marries Isha Rikhi

Singer-rapper Badshah is reportedly married to Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, with photos from what appears to be their wedding ceremony circulating widely on social media.

IMAGE: Badshah and Isha Rikki. Photograph: Kind courtesy Poonam Rikhi/Instagram

Key Points Badshah and Isha Rikhi have tied the knot, but neither has officially confirmed it.

The couple has reportedly been together for around four years after meeting through mutual friends.

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih; they separated in 2020 and co-parent their daughter.

Singer-rapper Badshah has reportedly married Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, with photographs from what appears to be their wedding ceremony circulating widely on social media.

The speculation began after Isha's mother Poonam Rikhi shared a series of pictures on Instagram. The images show Badshah and Isha participating in traditional wedding rituals surrounded by close family members. The post was captioned simply, 'God bless you.'

Despite the viral photographs, neither Badshah nor Isha have officially confirmed the marriage.

A Relationship That Grew Over Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POONAM RIKHI (@poonamrikhi6)

Badshah and Isha have reportedly been in a relationship for nearly four years. According to reports, the two met at a party through mutual friends and gradually developed a strong bond.

Isha Rikhi began her acting career with the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De in 2013, alongside Sippy Gill and Om Puri. She later made her Bollywood debut in Nawabzaade (2018), featuring Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal, and Punit Pathak.

Badshah's Previous Marriage

Before his relationship with Isha, Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih. The couple separated in 2020 and share a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, whom they continue to co-parent.

In a 2024 interview on the podcast Prakhar Ke Pravachan, Badshah opened up about the separation. He explained that despite their efforts to make the marriage work, they ultimately chose to part ways as the relationship was no longer healthy for their child. He also mentioned that his daughter currently lives in London, and he does not get to see her as often as he would like.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff