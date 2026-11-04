Singer Kanika Kapoor Splits From Husband Gautam Hathiramani

Singer Kanika Kapoor announced her separation from businessman husband Gautam Hathiramani, bringing their four-year marriage to an end.

IMAGE: Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani at their wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

Key Points Singer Kanika Kapoor announced her separation from husband Gautam Hathiramani after four years of marriage.

The couple tied the knot on May 20, 2022 in London, having been friends for several years prior.

Kanika is known for hit songs like Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan.

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor has announced her separation from businessman husband Gautam Hathiramani, bringing their four-year marriage to an end. The singer shared the news through a statement on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, confirming that the couple had decided to go their separate ways.

Kapoor's Statement and Request for Privacy

In her statement, Kanika requested privacy and understanding from her friends, family and followers as they navigate the separation.

'Dear friends and family, After much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future. I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward. Love, Kanika.'

The singer, best known for songs such as Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, has not disclosed details about the circumstances surrounding the separation.

Background Of The Marriage

IMAGE: Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani with Sheykhar Ravjiani and Meet Bros's Manmeet Singh at their wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/ Instagram

Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani tied the knot on May 20, 2022, in London.

The couple had reportedly been friends for several years before their relationship developed into marriage.

Kanika was previously married to Raj Chandok; they separated in 2012. She has three children, Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj.