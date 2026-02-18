Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father

'Papa, your integrity is my inheritance.'



IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra with his father, Sunil Malhotra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra paid rich tribute to his father, Sunil Malhotra, who passed away on February 14, after a prolonged illness.

'He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure,' Sidharth captioned the social media post with a series of photographs.

Noting his father's courage especially during his illness, the actor said his spirit stood tall.

'From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall,' he posted.

'Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable,' he said.

'You showed up -- every single time'

Sidharth’s wife Kiara Advani also posted an emotional message, and described her father-in-law as a warm, generous person, deeply devoted to his family.

'From the very beginning, you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all,' she posted.

'Your warmth was constant. Your generosity effortless. Your love for your family was at the center of everything you did. You showed up -- every single time. You listened with intention. You remembered the little things. You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return. Your stories, your laughter, your quiet strength, and your gentle heart will stay with me forever,' she added.

'You leave behind a legacy of gentleness, integrity, and deep, unwavering love. It lives on in your children, grandchildren and in all of us who were blessed to know you. Rest peacefully. You will forever be missed, forever loved, and forever remembered.'

Sidharth Malhotra's acting journey

Sidharth Malhotra started his journey in the entertainment industry as a model before assisting Karan Johar on the 2010 film My Name Is Khan.

He made his acting debut with Dharma Productions' Student of the Year (2012) and went on to work in many successful movies.

He was last seen in 2025's Param Sundari.

Sidharth married Kiara Advani in February 2023 in a grand destination wedding in Rajasthan.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff