'He was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations.'

IMAGE: Shyam Benegal explains a scene to Manoj Bajpayee and Karisma Kapoor on the sets of Zubeidaa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manoj Bajpayee/X

As news spread of Shyam Benegal's passing on December 23, heartfelt tributes started flooding social media.

Manoj Bajpayee: A heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema. Shyam Benegal wasn't just a legend, he was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations. Working with him in Zubeidaa was a transformative experience for me, exposing me to his unique style of storytelling & nuanced understanding of performances.

I'll forever be grateful for the lessons I learned under his direction. It was an absolute honor to have had the opportunity to work with him.

His legacy will live on in the stories he told and the lives he touched. Rest in peace Shyam Babu, Om Shanti.

Chiranjeevi: Deeply saddened at the departure of Shri Shyam Benegal, one of the finest film makers and great intellectuals of our country. He discovered & nurtured some of the brightest film talents of India. His films, biographies and documentaries form part of India's greatest cultural.

Shekhar Kapur: He created 'the new wave' cinema. #shyambenegal will always be remembered as the man that changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan and countless others. He created stars out great actors like Shabama Azmi and Smita Patil. Farewell my friend and guide.

Akshay Kumar: Pained to know of Shyam Benegalji's demise. One of the finest filmmakers in our country, truly a legend. Om Shanti.

Hansal Mehta: Go well Shyam babu. Thank you for inspiring many like me. Thank you for the cinema. Thank you for giving tough stories and flawed characters such amazing dignity. Truly among the last of our greats.

IMAGE: Shyam Benegal and Pallavi Joshi on the sets of Susman. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Agnihotri/X

Vivek Agnihotri: I had the privilege of meeting Shyam Babu in 1996, through my wife, during a trial screening of his ambitious The Making of The Mahatma at the NFDC theatre in Worli. Pallavi (Joshi) started working with him at the age of 16, with Susman, and he was like a mentor to her.

I believe he was a guru to everyone he directed. It was the first time I encountered a creative mind with such an evolved and nuanced worldview.

Since that day, I seized every opportunity to learn from him -- not just about cinema, but about various crafts and social issues. Each conversation with him brought forth a new, unique perspective -- an angle we often overlook in filmmaking because it's either too obvious or deceptively simple.

Shyam Babu had the extraordinary gift of addressing complex social issues with the utmost simplicity, which is what made his craft so profound.

Shyam Babu was not merely a film-maker; he was an institution. He will forever remain one of the towering monuments of Indian cinema.

For those who never had the fortune to meet him, do not despair. He lives on through his films -- a rare instance where the creator and the creation are indistinguishable.

Goodbye, Shyam Babu. Your physical presence will be deeply missed.

Rahul Dholakia: The father of art house/new wave/=alternative or simply fine cinema -- who gave us classics like Ankur, Manthan, Nishant, Mandi.. Junoon, Kalyug and many more .. #ShyamBenegal sir is no more -- a fine man, a gentle soul and one of India's finest film-makers - Was fortunate to have met him, and also was my father's friend.. alas.

Sudhir Mishra: Much will be written about Shyam Benegal but for me not many talk about the fact that there was a lament in his films and a sadness about the fact we were not living in the best of all possible Worlds.

If there is one thing Shyam Benegal expressed best: It was the Poetry of the ordinary face and ordinary lives! I didn't know that he would leave us so soon when I said this in Lucknow at the launch of the book about him by Atul Tiwari.

Karan Johar: Thank you for your Cinema... for stories that shaped incredible talent and for pushing boundaries and creating pride in Indian Cinema.

Kajol: Deeply saddened by the loss of legendary Shyam Benegal. His contributions to Indian cinema are immeasurable and his legacy will live on through his incredible body of work.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/X

Anupam Kher: Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of legendary filmmaker #ShyamBenegal. He was the messiah for actors, writers and technicians of alternative cinema in #India. He told stories differently.

When I went to meet him to ask for a role during the making of #Mandi, he looked at me and said, "I don't have anything substantial for you in this film. And I don't think you should do a smaller role! Why don't you wait. May be something substantial will come your way!"

And when #Saaransh happened he was extremely happy for me!! Goodbye #ShyamBabu. Thanks for your brilliance and generosity. Will miss you and your infectious smile.

Randeep Hooda: #ShyamBenegal might have passed but he will live on through his unforgettable films .. he inspired so many lives including mine through his cinema .. sadly missed working with him a couple of times.. always kind, soft spoken and thoughtful.. he continued doing what he loved right till the end, inspiring us further, all over again .. thank you Benegal saab.

Hema Malini: Renowned and highly respected film maker, pioneer of parallel cinema, Shyam Benegal passed away today. The film industry has lost another doyen who has won national recognition with Padma Shri and later Padma Bhushan and brought Indian cinema to global fame.

Prosenjit Chatterjee: Farewell to the legendary #ShyamBenegal, the master storyteller who redefined Indian cinema with his realism and depth. His films will continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace maestro.

