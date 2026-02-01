'Baby Battatu in the deep blue sea.'

Key Points Shweta Tripathi goes to the Maldives with her family.

The actor has just wrapped up the shoot of Mirzapur: The Film.

Shweta will reprise her role of Gajgamini 'Golu' Gupta from the OTT series Mirzapur.

Shweta Tripathi's family trip to the Maldives

After wrapping up Mirzapur: The Film, Shweta Tripathi jets off to the Maldives for a holiday. Accompanying her are her husband Chaitanya Sharma and his family.

'It's all about love your family'

Chaitanya Sharma, who goes by the performative name SlowCheeta, shares the album and writes, 'If I got to cut a deal with God before I came down here, I think I'd choose this.

'Let success, as the world defines it, come to me as you deem fit. Slowly, fast, steadily, I don't know, you decide. But surround me with love and happiness. Let me meet people who make life worth it and for whom I'll give it all up in a blink. I'd choose this exact same family with the exact same people who have the exact same qualities and flaws.

'It's what makes me who I am. It is what makes me do what I do and it is the most important thing in my life. For me to be able to share this thing they call life with the people I live it with, is the biggest blessing I can think of.

'No joy or success would fill the void that would exist in me if these people weren't around to share my ups and downs with. We take the people around us for granted. This is to remind myself how lucky I am to be blessed with the best. I chose well, or some one up there really loves me alot. KJo was right bro, It's all about loving your family.'

