Shweta Tiwari, Shalini Passi, Mallika Sherawat Join The Traitors 2

'I have seen many a traitor. I can identify them very easily.'

IMAGE: Shweta Tiwari, Shalini Passi, and Mallika Sherawat at The Traitors: Season 2 launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Karan Johar returns as host of of the reality show The Traitors.

Shweta Tiwari, Shalini Passi, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty are among the 21 new contestants.

The Traitors Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on August 13.

After a successful first season, Karan Johar returns as the host of The Traitors, describing the new season as "one solid dhamaka of betrayal."

The Traitors: Season 2 bringing together 21 personalities from Bollywood, television, music, social media, business, food for what promises to be an unpredictable game to outplay and outlast each other.

At the launch event in Mumbai, Johar laid out one important rule for everyone walking into The Traitors: 'Trust no one.'

Johar hinted that this season pushed even him to his limits.

"This season shocked, surprised, appalled and even terrified me. I saw levels of betrayal, attack, manipulation and strategy that I was not expecting. When we say it's a game, trust me, it stops becoming a game at some point and reality takes over," he said.

Reflecting on his own life, Karan mentioned that experience has made him an expert at spotting deception.

"I have been in the business for over three decades. I have seen many a traitor. So I can identify them very easily, and for that I will have to be innocent."

Johar also had a warning for the contestants. Unlike last season, he plans to be far less forgiving and more ruthless!

The Traitors Season 2: Meet the New Players

Last season's winners, Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther, had proved to be smart players. This year, a fresh batch is ready to play the same game.

The contestants made a dramatic entrance in groups of three, dressed in striking red robes before stepping onto the stage one by one.

IMAGE: Munawar Faruqui and Rhea Chakraborty at The Traitors: Season 2 launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

This season's line-up includes Rhea Chakraborty, Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Munawar Faruqui, Krystle D'Souza, Chef Ranveer Brar, Dalip Tahil, Shalini Passi and Parul Gulati.

The surprise factor is Shahneel Gill, cricketer Shubman Gills's sister, who joins the competition.

Rhea Chakraborty: 'Innocent until proven guilty'

Revealing her strategy for the game, Rhea Chakraborty said, "Just like society, Traitors palace has one rule: 'Guilty until proven innocent.' But I will change this rule because I believe: Innocent until proven guilty."

Mallika Sherawat made it clear she is thinking beyond the trophy.

"Mujhe trophy se zyada legacy mein interest hai," she said. "Everyone knows my qualities. Everyone has been watching me for 20 years."

IMAGE: Mallika Sherawat at The Traitors: Season 2 launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Shweta Tiwari delivered one of the evening's biggest punchlines: "Prerna bankar bahut dekh liya. Prerna bankar dhoka bhi bahut kha liya. Now it's time to return the betrayal."

Shalini Passi of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame declared she doesn't need a secret weapon to outplay others because she is the "lethal weapon" herself.

IMAGE: Shweta Tiwari, Shalini Passi, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, and others at The Traitors: Season 2 launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The Traitors: Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on August 13.