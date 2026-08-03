Shubman Gill's Sister Shahneel Gill Set For The Traitors 2

Shubman Gill's elder sister Shahneel Gill is poised to make her reality television debut on The Traitors season 2, premiering August 13 on Prime Video.

Key Points Born in Fazilka, Punjab, Shahneel completed her education in Mohali and Chandigarh before pursuing a diploma in business administration in Canada.

Her debut on The Traitors 2 marks her first major foray into reality television.

Last year, cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar walked into the Bigg Boss house, and caused quite a stir. This year, Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer kicked off her television journey with the reality show Lock Upp 2.

Now, jumping on the reality show bandwagon is Shubman Gill's older sister, Shahneel Gill.

She is one of the contestants on The Traitors season 2, which premieres on Prime Video on August 13.

Before Ms Gill makes her big TV debut, Namrata Thakker finds out more about her.

Early Life and Education

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahneel Gill/Instagram

Shahneel was born on December 16, 1997, in Fazilka Punjab and completed her schooling from Mohali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahneel Gill/Instagram

After completing her graduation from DAV college for women in Chandigarh, she shifted base to Canada for further studies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahneel Gill/Instagram

In 2019, Gill earned a diploma in business administration from Red River College Polytech in Winnipeg, Canada.

Career and Social Media Presence

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahneel Gill/Instagram

She later worked as a success specialist for the Canada-based online food delivery company SkipTheDishes.

IMAGE: Shahneel Gill with former tennis player Tanvi Shah and former polo player Camilla Miller. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahneel Gill/Instagram

After her corporate stint in Canada and a pit stop in London, Shahneel moved back to India and started her social media journey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

Chilling on the beach with her superstar brother in style!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

Siblings that twin together, slay together!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahneel Gill/Instagram

Currently, Shahneel has 450,000 followers on Instagram, and her account is mainly focused on travel and lifestyle.

Family and Public Persona

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahneel Gill/Instagram

Shahneel with her parents and brother celebrating Diwali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahneel Gill/Instagram

Dishing out fashion goals while looking gorgeous in pink, attending a wedding.

We can't wait to see what Shahneel has in store for us with her TV debut.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff