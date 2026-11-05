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Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn Celebrate Drishyam 3 Success, Diwali

By REDIFF MOVIES November 05, 2026 15:32 IST 1 Minute Read
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The Drishyam: The Conclusion team celebrated the film's success with a grand party, which doubled as a Diwali bash.

Key Points

  • Ajay Devgn attended the success party with son Yug and nephews Danish Devgan and Aman Devgan.
  • Shriya Saran, Ishitaa Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla were among the guests.
  • Director Abhishek Pathak attended with his father and producer Kumar Mangat.

Ajay Devgn celebrated the success of Drishyam: The Conclusion with a star-studded Diwali party in Mumbai.

From Shriya Saran and Ishitaa Dutta to Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla, several members of the film fraternity joined the celebrations.

 

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran plays Ajay Devgn's wife in the Drishyam franchise.

 

Ajay Devgn with son Yug

Ajay Devgn arrives with son Yug.

 

Ajay Devgn with nephew's Danish Devgan and Aman Devgan

Ajay Devgn with nephews Danish Devgan and Aman Devgan.

 

Ishitaa Dutta and Vishal Seth

Ishita Dutta and Vishal Seth.

 

Mrunal Jadhav

Mrunal Jadhav.

 

Jaideep Alhawat

Jaideep Alhawat.

 

Samvedna Suwalka

Samvedna Suwalka.

 

Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat

Director Abhishek Pathak with his father Producer Kumar Mangat.

 

Anamika Pathak and Amita Pathak Sachar

Anamika Pathak and daughter Amita Pathak Sachar.

 

Saurabh Shukla

Saurabh Shukla.

 

Leena Sharma

Leena Sharma.

 

Luv Ranjan and Ajit Andhare

Luv Ranjan and Ajit Andhare.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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