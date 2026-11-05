Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn Celebrate Drishyam 3 Success, Diwali

The Drishyam: The Conclusion team celebrated the film's success with a grand party, which doubled as a Diwali bash.

Key Points Ajay Devgn attended the success party with son Yug and nephews Danish Devgan and Aman Devgan.

Shriya Saran, Ishitaa Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla were among the guests.

Director Abhishek Pathak attended with his father and producer Kumar Mangat.

Ajay Devgn celebrated the success of Drishyam: The Conclusion with a star-studded Diwali party in Mumbai.

From Shriya Saran and Ishitaa Dutta to Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla, several members of the film fraternity joined the celebrations.

Shriya Saran plays Ajay Devgn's wife in the Drishyam franchise.

Ajay Devgn arrives with son Yug.

Ajay Devgn with nephews Danish Devgan and Aman Devgan.

Ishita Dutta and Vishal Seth.

Mrunal Jadhav.

Jaideep Alhawat.

Samvedna Suwalka.

Director Abhishek Pathak with his father Producer Kumar Mangat.

Anamika Pathak and daughter Amita Pathak Sachar.

Saurabh Shukla.

Leena Sharma.

Luv Ranjan and Ajit Andhare.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff