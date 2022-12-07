Shriya And The Great Indian Bride!

Bollywood mixes work and travel in perfect ways.
Shriya Pilgaonkar shoots for The Great Indian Bride, a show that she hosts, in Chandigarh.
It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Kajol takes her film Salaam Venky to Kolkata.
Mithila Palkar gets blown by Coney Island: 'This holiday season, I’m reminiscing one of the best holidays I had while dreaming of the next.'
Aahana Kumra enjoys some pool time in Khoa Lak, Thailand, where she attended the premiere of Daniel Craig's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Erica Fernandes chills on the beach.
Rashmi Gautam gives us major travel goals from Fushifaru in the Maldives.
After making a splash at the recent Red Sea International Film Festival, Shekhar Kapur celebrates his birthday on, well, the Red Sea!
He writes, 'After a day of deep sea diving in the Red Sea. Thank you for your amazing hospitality, your amazing forums and talks and conversations. Please do invite me next year.'