Shriya And The Great Indian Bride!

Bollywood mixes work and travel in perfect ways.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar shoots for The Great Indian Bride, a show that she hosts, in Chandigarh.

It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol takes her film Salaam Venky to Kolkata.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar gets blown by Coney Island: 'This holiday season, I’m reminiscing one of the best holidays I had while dreaming of the next.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra enjoys some pool time in Khoa Lak, Thailand, where she attended the premiere of Daniel Craig's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes chills on the beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

Rashmi Gautam gives us major travel goals from Fushifaru in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shekhar Kapur/Instagram

After making a splash at the recent Red Sea International Film Festival, Shekhar Kapur celebrates his birthday on, well, the Red Sea!

He writes, 'After a day of deep sea diving in the Red Sea. Thank you for your amazing hospitality, your amazing forums and talks and conversations. Please do invite me next year.'