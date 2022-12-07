News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shriya And The Great Indian Bride!

Shriya And The Great Indian Bride!

By Rediff Movies
December 07, 2022 11:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood mixes work and travel in perfect ways.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar shoots for The Great Indian Bride, a show that she hosts, in Chandigarh.

It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol takes her film Salaam Venky to Kolkata.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar gets blown by Coney Island: 'This holiday season, I’m reminiscing one of the best holidays I had while dreaming of the next.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra enjoys some pool time in Khoa Lak, Thailand, where she attended the premiere of Daniel Craig's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes chills on the beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

Rashmi Gautam gives us major travel goals from Fushifaru in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shekhar Kapur/Instagram

After making a splash at the recent Red Sea International Film Festival, Shekhar Kapur celebrates his birthday on, well, the Red Sea!

He writes, 'After a day of deep sea diving in the Red Sea. Thank you for your amazing hospitality, your amazing forums and talks and conversations. Please do invite me next year.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Find Out What Kajol Learnt After 30 Yrs
Find Out What Kajol Learnt After 30 Yrs
'Downfall Was Written For Me'
'Downfall Was Written For Me'
'Shekhar is a restless soul'
'Shekhar is a restless soul'
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
What's Charles Doing At A Gurdwara?
What's Charles Doing At A Gurdwara?
Aryan Khan To Make Bollywood Debut
Aryan Khan To Make Bollywood Debut
Babri case: AIMPLB board moves SC against acquittal
Babri case: AIMPLB board moves SC against acquittal

More like this

Meet Ajay Devgn's Bholaa Companions

Meet Ajay Devgn's Bholaa Companions

Like Akshay's Look As Shivaji? VOTE!

Like Akshay's Look As Shivaji? VOTE!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances