Shreya Kalra Wins Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa

Shreya Kalra has been crowned the winner of Netflix's captive reality show Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa, triumphing over Shivangi Joshi in a nail-biting finale.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Kalra/Instagram

Key Points Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner of Netflix's Lock Upp 2, securing the coveted trophy after a close competition.

She defeated fellow finalist Shivangi Joshi by a narrow margin of just seven votes in the grand finale.

Shreya Kalra, a former MTV Roadies contestant, was known for intense clashes and meaningful friendships during her Lock Upp journey.

The wait is finally over! The winner of Netflix's captive reality show Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa has been announced.

Shreya Kalra emerged victorious and lifted the coveted trophy on Wednesday night. She also wins a prize money of Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million).

The Grand Finale Showdown

The top five finalists, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi and Shreya, battled it out for the coveted title, with contestants getting eliminated one after another as the finale race progressed.

The final face-off came down to Shreya and Shivangi.

Based on votes from the hosts, former contestants, and special guests, Shreya secured the maximum votes and lifted the trophy. The competition was extremely close, with Shreya defeating Shivangi by a margin of just seven votes.

Lock Upp 2 premiered on June 27, bringing together 15 contestants who entered the lockup with three closely guarded personal secrets each. To secure their place in the competition, they had to reveal their hidden truths while facing a series of intense physical and mental challenges.

Shreya previously participated as a wildcard contestant on the reality television show MTV Roadies in 2020.

Watch Shreya's winning moment here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India Reality (@netflixindiareality)

Shreya's Stint and Fellow Contestants

During her stint on Lock Upp, Shreya was not only involved in intense clashes and heated arguments but also managed to form a few meaningful friendships. She shared a close bond with fellow contestants Shilpa Shinde and Madhuri.

Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sunita Ahuja, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena, Riyaz Aly and Shreshta Iyer also participated on the show.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff