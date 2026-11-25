Shraddha Kapoor and a group of girls and young women break a record before her film Eetha releases.
Key Points
- Shraddha Kapoor, Director Laxman Utekar, and Co-Producer Karishma Sharma celebrated a record-breaking lavani performance for their film Eetha in Pune.
- More than 500 women at Zeal University performed the film's lavani hook step, achieving recognition from both the India and Asia Book of Records.
- Shraddha donned a traditional emerald-green Nauvari sari with Maharashtrian jewellery for the event.
Shraddha Kapoor celebrated a special milestone for her film Eetha in Pune.
The actress joined Director Laxman Utekar and Co-Producer Karishma Sharma at the city's Zeal University, where 517 women of all ages performed the film's lavani hook step and set a record, recognised by the India and Asia Book of Records.
A Cultural Celebration
Shraddha embraced her Maharashtrian roots as she wore an emerald-green Nauvari sari.
She completed her Marathi mulgi look with a nath, silver anklets and Kolhapuri chappals.
Building Excitement for Eetha
The record-breakers take a bow!
Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff