Shraddha Kapoor and a group of girls and young women break a record before her film Eetha releases.

Key Points Shraddha Kapoor, Director Laxman Utekar, and Co-Producer Karishma Sharma celebrated a record-breaking lavani performance for their film Eetha in Pune.

More than 500 women at Zeal University performed the film's lavani hook step, achieving recognition from both the India and Asia Book of Records.

Shraddha donned a traditional emerald-green Nauvari sari with Maharashtrian jewellery for the event.

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated a special milestone for her film Eetha in Pune.

The actress joined Director Laxman Utekar and Co-Producer Karishma Sharma at the city's Zeal University, where 517 women of all ages performed the film's lavani hook step and set a record, recognised by the India and Asia Book of Records.

A Cultural Celebration

Shraddha embraced her Maharashtrian roots as she wore an emerald-green Nauvari sari.

She completed her Marathi mulgi look with a nath, silver anklets and Kolhapuri chappals.

Building Excitement for Eetha

The record-breakers take a bow!

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff