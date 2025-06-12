HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'Shocked And Speechless At Air India Crash'

'Shocked And Speechless At Air India Crash'

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 12, 2025 16:40 IST

x

IMAGE: Fire-fighting operations underway at the site of the air crash in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI/X

Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol and Riteish Deshmukh expressed shock and offered prayers for the safety and well-being of all those aboard the Air India plane that crashed near a locality near the Ahmedabad airport.

Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff. There were 242 passengers on board.

'Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time,' Akshay posted on X.

'Praying with all my heart for survivors may they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time,' Sunny wrote.

'My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,' Riteish posted.

Parineeti Chopra posted, 'Can't imagine the pain of the family members of the ill fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time.'

'Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Hoping for survivors and strength for the rescue teams. May the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to endure this immense loss,' Randeep Hooda said.

Sonu Sood wrote, 'Prayers for Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad after take off to London.'

Kangana Ranaut said, 'The news of the Ahmedabad plane crash is extremely tragic and painful. I pray to God for everyone's safety, may God provide strength to all affected families in this hour of crisis.'

Khusboo Sundar writes, 'Profoundly pained at the air crash of Air india flight, flying from Ahmedabad to London, with 242 passengers and crew on board. Life is so fragile and unpredictable. Prayers for the recovery of the survivors. Heartfelt deepest condolences to the families and the loved ones who have lost their kith and kin.'

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Air India flight with 242 passengers crashes in Ahmedabad
Air India flight with 242 passengers crashes in Ahmedabad
Air India pilot didn't respond after mayday call: DGCA
Air India pilot didn't respond after mayday call: DGCA
Air India flight fell on ground right after take-off
Air India flight fell on ground right after take-off
Plane crash: Air India activates emergency centre
Plane crash: Air India activates emergency centre
Modi takes stock of AI plane crash, speaks to aviation minister
Modi takes stock of AI plane crash, speaks to aviation minister

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

10 Songs Capturing Mumbai's Madness

webstory image 3

10 Iconic Films Are Turning 50 This Year

VIDEOS

Debris at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad0:56

Debris at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad

Air India plane crash: 'My son jumped from 2nd floor'0:33

Air India plane crash: 'My son jumped from 2nd floor'

Akkare Kottiyoor Temple: A pilgrimage to nature's core2:26

Akkare Kottiyoor Temple: A pilgrimage to nature's core

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD