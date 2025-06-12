'Shocked And Speechless At Air India Crash'

IMAGE: Fire-fighting operations underway at the site of the air crash in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI/X

Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol and Riteish Deshmukh expressed shock and offered prayers for the safety and well-being of all those aboard the Air India plane that crashed near a locality near the Ahmedabad airport.

Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff. There were 242 passengers on board.

'Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time,' Akshay posted on X.

'Praying with all my heart for survivors may they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time,' Sunny wrote.

'My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,' Riteish posted.

Parineeti Chopra posted, 'Can't imagine the pain of the family members of the ill fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time.'

'Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Hoping for survivors and strength for the rescue teams. May the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to endure this immense loss,' Randeep Hooda said.

Sonu Sood wrote, 'Prayers for Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad after take off to London.'

Kangana Ranaut said, 'The news of the Ahmedabad plane crash is extremely tragic and painful. I pray to God for everyone's safety, may God provide strength to all affected families in this hour of crisis.'

Khusboo Sundar writes, 'Profoundly pained at the air crash of Air india flight, flying from Ahmedabad to London, with 242 passengers and crew on board. Life is so fragile and unpredictable. Prayers for the recovery of the survivors. Heartfelt deepest condolences to the families and the loved ones who have lost their kith and kin.'