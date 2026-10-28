Shivaji Satam: 'I Got The Most Love From Pakistanis'

'CID was running for more than 20 years so in a way, it was a love-filled liability for all of us.'

IMAGE: Shivaji Satam in CID.

Key Points 'It started in 1984, when he was casting for a documentary on dowry deaths. At that time, B P Singh was working with Doordarshan as a cameraman and I was doing Marathi theatre.'

'That man's command on the subject of crime! I mean, forensic research. He used to do so much himself.'

'Even tribals in the jungle know me as Inspector Pradyuman. The reach of television is mind blowing.'

Television producer-director B P Singh, who created the iconic crime series CID, passed away on October 27, following a massive heart attack.

Shivaji Satam famously portrayed ACP Pradyuman under Singh's direction for over two decades.

"This month has turned out to be very bad for me," Mr Satam tells Subhash K Jha. "First, Nana Patekar went. He was a very close friend. And now, B P Singh. He was very focused, and always game for doing new things, daring things. CID is an absolutely iconic show."

'Can you imagine Lataji calling up the CID team?'

Lata Mangeshkar used to be a big fan of CID.

Huge fan! Can you imagine Lataji calling up the CID team? It was unbelievable.

Tell us about your association with B P Singh.

It started in 1984, when he was casting for a documentary on dowry deaths. At that time, B P Singh was working with Doordarshan as a cameraman and I was doing Marathi theatre since 1974-1975.

Our common friend Babban Delvi took me to BP, and we just hit it off. Ek Shunya Shunya was the turning point for BP's friendship with me actually.

You start becoming friends because you're doing something which you love and you're doing it with someone who loves the same thing. And when you're working day and night with somebody, obviously there will be a closeness.

Otherwise, there would be no professionalism. See, as an actor, every actor has inhibitions.

'For him, I was always the main actor'

IMAGE: B P Singh as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole in CID.

But there is so much more to you than just CID.

I lost a lot of my inhibitions on stage. But BP was the main guide for me on camera. I mean, there's a difference of projecting yourself, emoting in front of the camera and on stage. I tend to be an actor who is quite normal after removing the makeup.

Even in real life, people think of you as ACP Pradyuman from CID.

Yes, yes! All the love I get is for CID.

CID was running for more than 20 years so in a way, it was a love-filled liability for all of us.

Not only that. I did Aahat with BP, then three Marathi serials with him. For him, I was always the main actor.

How can I forget him? He gave me everything I wanted. He inspired me a lot. The confidence that an actor needs, I got that from him, very honestly. We became a family.

Didn't playing ACP Pradyuman become constraining for you as an actor?

I know. But those who know me and my potential as an actor... Like Mahesh Manjrekar knows me right from my theatre days. That's why he used to give me different roles. He never gave me the role of a police officer.

The recognition you got for CID, you couldn't get anywhere else.

In spite of doing good work, very good work. I did get my recognition from people who have seen me working.

'My biggest takeaway from CID was Lataji's love'

Would B P Singh come to your house?

He lived in Versova (north west Mumbai), so I would go more to his home since shootings happened on that side. We would have meals together. After the shooting, even after pack-up, we would have fun. Not just him and me, but there were a few more friends of ours who would shoot with us.

Why do you think series like CID can't be made now?

That man's command on the subject of crime! I mean, forensic research. He used to do so much himself.

So many times I used to go to the library with him. We would pick up books, thrillers. It was a different kind of friendship, more than an association connected to a series. We got to learn a lot from him.

Were you in touch with him in his later years?

We used to talk on the phone. But his hearing had deteriorated a bit, so we used to text one another. I am six days older than him.

Do you feel a sense of satisfaction about your career?

Absolutely. Ambition is a word in English. It feels good to say but I didn't have that.

I was enjoying every moment of my acting career, right from theatre till this day.

People still call you ACP Pradyuman, like they call Arun Govil Lord Rama.

For me, holidays are going to the jungles. Even tribals in the jungle know me as ACP Pradyuman. The reach of television is mind blowing.

I got the most love from Pakistanis in Dubai and England. But my biggest takeaway from CID was Lataji's love, and she knew a little about my theatre work.

Plus, I am carrying the name of Shivaji Maharaj. Like me, she was a very proud Maharashtrian. In Marathi, you say 'Rao' to give respect. She would affectionately call me Shivaji Rao.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff