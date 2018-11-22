Shilpa's sexy beach holiday

November 22, 2018 11:53 IST

Happy Anniversary, Shilpa and Raj!

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrated nine years of togetherness by traveling to Maldives to ring in their wedding anniversary.

Raj went all out to surprise Shilpa. Check out how.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa posted this collage of pictures and wrote 'I can't match up to your surprises, gestures or big heart.. but I have someone up there to thank, that we are a MATCH made for each other Will love you until I die.. and if there's a life after that ..will love then.. Happy 9th Anniversary hubby'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raj Kundra/Instagram

Even Raj posted a picture with wife Shilpa and wrote 'Fresh air fresh food! #HeavenOnEarth'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa posted a sexy picture and wrote 'Soaking in the Maldivian Sun and loving it.. If I had my way, would live here or the rest of my life'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

At 42, isn't she the most sexiest mama!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa gives us some fitness goals!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raj Kundra/Instagram

Looks yummy!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raj Kundra/Instagram

The Kundras stayed at the Kanuhura in the Maldives where they stayed in May too.