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Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor Celebrate Karva Chauth With Gauri-Aamir

By REDIFF MOVIES October 30, 2026 14:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Kapoors' annual Karva Chauth celebration was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood's leading ladies and their families coming together at Sunita and Anil Kapoor's Mumbai home.

Key Points

  • Sunita Kapoor hosted her annual Karva Chauth celebration, bringing together several Bollywood celebrities.
  • Gauri Spratt, Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Sonam Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Neelam Kothari, Anshula Kapoor were among those who attended.
  • Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra performed the Karva Chauth rituals together while Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt arrived hand-in-hand.

The annual Karva Chauth party at Sunita and Anil Kapoor's home saw its fair share of glamour, as Bollywood's ladies arrived to celebrate the festival.

This year saw a new guest: Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan celebrated their first Karva Chauth after their wedding!

 

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra perform the rituals, and Shilpa writes, 'Love makes the world go round... but it’s you standing beside me, fasting with me, that means the world.'

 

Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan

Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan arrive hand-in-hand.

 

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Mira Rajput Kapoor ditches the usual red sari and picks beige for the occasion.

 

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan skips the red too. Perhaps they are taking notes from our Karva Chauth fashion diaries?

 

Sunita Kapoor

The host of the evening, Sunita Kapoor.

 

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor.

 

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor.

 

Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor.

 

Anshula Kapoor with her husband Rohan Thakkar

It's Anshula Kapoor's first Karva Chauth with husband Rohan Thakkar.

 

Bhavana Panday with Chunky Panday and Maheep Kapoor with Sanjay Kapoor

Bhavana Pandey with Chunky Panday and Maheep Kapoor with Sanjay Kapoor.

 

Antara Motiwala

Mohit Marwah's wife, Antara Motiwala.

 

Geeta Basra

Geeta Basra.

 

Padmini Kolhapure

Padmini Kolhapure.

 

Akanksha Malhotra

Akanksha Malhotra.

 

Mini Mathur

Mini Mathur.

 

Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap.

 

Neelam Kothari

Neelam Kothari.

 

Karuna Dhawan and David Dhawan

Karuna and David Dhawan.

 

Jaanvi Desai and Rohit Dhawan

Jaanvi Desai and Rohit Dhawan.

 

Javed Akhtar, Farah Khan and Rumi Jafry

Javed Akhtar, Farah Khan and Rumi Jafry.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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Shilpa ShettyKarva ChauthSunitaBollywoodAnil Kapoor

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