Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor Celebrate Karva Chauth With Gauri-Aamir

The Kapoors' annual Karva Chauth celebration was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood's leading ladies and their families coming together at Sunita and Anil Kapoor's Mumbai home.

Key Points Sunita Kapoor hosted her annual Karva Chauth celebration, bringing together several Bollywood celebrities.

Gauri Spratt, Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Sonam Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Neelam Kothari, Anshula Kapoor were among those who attended.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra performed the Karva Chauth rituals together while Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt arrived hand-in-hand.

The annual Karva Chauth party at Sunita and Anil Kapoor's home saw its fair share of glamour, as Bollywood's ladies arrived to celebrate the festival.

This year saw a new guest: Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan celebrated their first Karva Chauth after their wedding!

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra perform the rituals, and Shilpa writes, 'Love makes the world go round... but it’s you standing beside me, fasting with me, that means the world.'

Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan arrive hand-in-hand.

Mira Rajput Kapoor ditches the usual red sari and picks beige for the occasion.

Gauri Khan skips the red too. Perhaps they are taking notes from our Karva Chauth fashion diaries?

The host of the evening, Sunita Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor.

It's Anshula Kapoor's first Karva Chauth with husband Rohan Thakkar.

Bhavana Pandey with Chunky Panday and Maheep Kapoor with Sanjay Kapoor.

Mohit Marwah's wife, Antara Motiwala.

Geeta Basra.

Padmini Kolhapure.

Akanksha Malhotra.

Mini Mathur.

Tahira Kashyap.

Neelam Kothari.

Karuna and David Dhawan.

Jaanvi Desai and Rohit Dhawan.

Javed Akhtar, Farah Khan and Rumi Jafry.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff