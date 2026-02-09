Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan At RSS' Centenary Celebrations

Film folk like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and Pritam attend RSS's centenary celebrations in Mumbai.

As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh celebrated its centenary, a two-day lecture series on 100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons was held in Mumbai.

The celebration was held at the Nehru Centre auditorium in Mumbai and attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

On the first day, Salman Khan was seen deeply engrossed in RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat's speech at the event.

Flanked by Subhash Ghai and Prasoon Joshi, Salman heard in rapt attention as Bhagwat emphasised that the Sangh works for the country without opposing anyone, focuses on national unity, and acts without seeking power.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat's plea to people

The second day of the event saw the presence of Akshay Kumar, Pritam, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar.

Mohan Bhagwat took to the mike again to urge people to 'detect and report' 'illegal infiltrators' to the police. He also urged people not to give them any employment and to be more 'vigilant'.

He highlighted that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has already revealed 'foreigners' living in the country.

'The government has a lot to do regarding infiltration. They have to detect and deport. This wasn't happening until now, but it has started little by little, and it will gradually increase.

'When the Census or the SIR is conducted, many people come to light who are not citizens of this country; they are automatically excluded from the process,' Bhagwat said.

'But we can do one thing: We can work on detection. Their language gives them away. We should detect them and report them to the appropriate authorities. We should inform the police that we suspect these people are foreigners, and they should investigate and keep an eye on them, and we will also keep an eye on them.

'We will not give employment to any foreigner. If someone is from our country, we will give them employment, but not to foreigners. You should be a little more vigilant and aware,' Bhagwat added.

Bharat Ratna for Savarkar: Kangana Ranaut supports Mohan Bhagwat

Actor-MP Kangana Ranaut expressed her support for Mohan Bhagwat's statement on V D 'Veer' Savarkar, saying the freedom fighter is far above the Bharat Ratna and that awarding him the honour would be a matter of pride for every Indian.

Reacting to Bhagwat's remarks, Ranaut said, 'Every Indian has the same feeling as expressed by Mohan Bhagwat. Woh Bharat Ratna se kayi upar hai, but if he receives the award, it will be a matter of pride for every citizen of the country.'

Earlier, Mohan Bhagwat had addressed questions over the delay in conferring the Bharat Ratna on Savarkar, saying if Savarkar is given the Bharat Ratna, the prestige of the honour will increase.

'I'm not on that committee, but if I meet someone who is, I'll ask them. If Swatantra Veer Savarkar is given the Bharat Ratna, the prestige of Bharat Ratna will increase. Even without that prestige, he has become the emperor of millions of hearts,' Bhagwat said.

Other celebs at the RSS centenary celebration

Vicky Kaushal

Akshay Kumar

Pritam

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff