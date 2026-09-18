Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Get The Vibe Right

Film folk attended the screening of Vibe, written, directed, produced, and starring Kunal Kemmu.

Preity Zinta joins him in a role that she seems to have loved performing, as well as Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir.

Key Points Kunal Kemmu's Vibe was screened for a host of Bollywood celebs in Mumbai.

Kunal attended along with wife Soha Ali Khan.

Shilpa Shetty twins with husband Raj Kundra, as they get ready for a movie night together.

Soha Ali Khan supports her talented husband Kunal Kemmu.

Vanshika Dhir makes her debut with Vibe. And her character's name is Kareena!

Sparsh Shrivastava's natural performance makes him stand out.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Dia Mirza.

Rasika Dugal.

Kritika Kamra.

Niti Taylor and Dolly Javed.

Anya Singh.

Daisy Shah.

Karishma Tanna with husband Varun Bangera.

Angira Dhar with husband Anand Tiwari.

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal.

Arshad Warsi.

Pratik Gandhi.

Rohit Dhawan.

Divyenndu.

Munawar Faruqui.

Watch Munawar's stylish entry!

Video: Viral Bhayani

Bosco Martis twins with his wife.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff