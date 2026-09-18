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Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Get The Vibe Right

By PATCY N September 18, 2026 16:00 IST 1 Minute Read
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Film folk attended the screening of Vibe, written, directed, produced, and starring Kunal Kemmu.

Preity Zinta joins him in a role that she seems to have loved performing, as well as Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir.

Key Points

  • Kunal Kemmu's Vibe was screened for a host of Bollywood celebs in Mumbai.
  • Kunal attended along with wife Soha Ali Khan.

Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty twins with husband Raj Kundra, as they get ready for a movie night together.

 

Soha Ali Khan with Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan supports her talented husband Kunal Kemmu.

 

Vanshika Dhir

Vanshika Dhir makes her debut with Vibe. And her character's name is Kareena!

 

Sparsh Shrivastava

Sparsh Shrivastava's natural performance makes him stand out.

 

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

 

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza.

 

Rasika Dugal

Rasika Dugal.

 

Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra.

 

Niti Taylor and Dolly Javed

Niti Taylor and Dolly Javed.

 

Anya Singh

Anya Singh.

 

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah.

 

Karishma Tanna with Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna with husband Varun Bangera.

 

Angira Dhar with husband Anand Tiwari

Angira Dhar with husband Anand Tiwari.

 

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal.

 

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi.

 

Pratik Gandhi

Pratik Gandhi.

 

Rohit Dhawan

Rohit Dhawan.

 

Divyenndu

Divyenndu.

 

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui.

Watch Munawar's stylish entry!

Video: Viral Bhayani

 

 

Bosco Martis with his wife

Bosco Martis twins with his wife.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Shilpa Shetty-Raj KundraVanshika DhirSparsh ShrivastavaPreity ZintaKunal Kemmu

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