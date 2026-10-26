Shilpa Shetty, Mrunal Lead Bollywood's Diwali Parties

Bollywood's biggest stars have already begun their Diwali celebrations, dazzling in traditional wear at the IBTIDA Ek Mehfil Diwali Party, setting a glamorous tone for the upcoming festival.

Key Points Bollywood stars have started their Diwali celebrations two weeks before the actual festival.

The IBTIDA Ek Mehfil Diwali Party was the venue for the early festivities.

Bollywood's Diwali parties have started two weeks before the festival arrives! Stars looked glamorous at the IBTIDA Ek Mehfil Diwali Party over the weekend, as they donned traditional wear and mingled with each other.

Shilpa Shetty turns heads with her ivory lace sari.

Mrunal Thakur picks the evergreen hit combination of black and gold to make her appearance.

Sophie Choudry.

Shriya Saran.

Medha Shankr.

Urmila Matondkar.

Nimrat Kaur.

Kusha Kapila.

Anjini Dhawan.

Anshula Kapoor.

Ahsaas Channa.

Shweta Tripathi with husband Chaitanya Sharma.

Huma Qureshi with boyfriend Rachit Singh.

Aakriti and Aparshakti Khurana.

Aaliyah Kashyap with husband Shane Gregoire.

Meezaan.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff