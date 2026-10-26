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Shilpa Shetty, Mrunal Lead Bollywood's Diwali Parties

By REDIFF MOVIES Updated: October 26, 2026 14:14 IST 1 Minute Read
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Bollywood's biggest stars have already begun their Diwali celebrations, dazzling in traditional wear at the IBTIDA Ek Mehfil Diwali Party, setting a glamorous tone for the upcoming festival.

Key Points

  • Bollywood stars have started their Diwali celebrations two weeks before the actual festival.
  • The IBTIDA Ek Mehfil Diwali Party was the venue for the early festivities.
 

Bollywood's Diwali parties have started two weeks before the festival arrives! Stars looked glamorous at the IBTIDA Ek Mehfil Diwali Party over the weekend, as they donned traditional wear and mingled with each other.

Shilpa Shetty

 

Shilpa Shetty turns heads with her ivory lace sari.

 

Mrunal Thakur

 

Mrunal Thakur picks the evergreen hit combination of black and gold to make her appearance.

 

Sophie Choudry

 

Sophie Choudry.

 

Shriya Saran

 

Shriya Saran.

 

Medha Shankr

 

Medha Shankr.

 

Urmila Matondkar

 

Urmila Matondkar.

 

Nimrat Kaur

 

Nimrat Kaur.

 

Mrunal Thakur

 

Kusha Kapila.

 

Anjini Dhawan

 

Anjini Dhawan.

 

Anshula Kapoor

 

Anshula Kapoor.

 

Ahsaas Channa

 

Ahsaas Channa.

 

Shweta Tripathi with Chaitanya Sharma

 

Shweta Tripathi with husband Chaitanya Sharma.

 

Huma Qureshi with Rachit Singh

 

Huma Qureshi with boyfriend Rachit Singh.

 

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti

 

Aakriti and Aparshakti Khurana.

 

Aaliyah Kashyap with Shane Gregoire

 

Aaliyah Kashyap with husband Shane Gregoire.

 

Meezaan

 

Meezaan.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Ek Mehfil Diwali PartyBollywoodShilpa ShettyThakurSophie Choudry

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